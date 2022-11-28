Man in critical condition after being shot by police
A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was shot by police in North Somerset.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers went to a house on Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence at around 11.30 am today, as part of an investigation into possible firearms offences.
A man inside the property was subsequently shot by police.
Officers immediately provided the man with first aid before he was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
His next of kin have been informed and are being kept fully updated.
The road of the incident has now been cordoned off while police carry out enquiries at the scene.
More follows.
