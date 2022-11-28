Man in critical condition after being shot by police

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was shot by police in North Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers went to a house on Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence at around 11.30 am today, as part of an investigation into possible firearms offences.

A man inside the property was subsequently shot by police.

Officers immediately provided the man with first aid before he was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

His next of kin have been informed and are being kept fully updated.

The road of the incident has now been cordoned off while police carry out enquiries at the scene.

