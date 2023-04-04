Man fighting for life as plane crashes shortly after take-off

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man is fighting for his life after he became trapped inside a light aircraft that crashed shortly after take-off.

Emergency services were called to the crash site in woodland near Damyns Hall Aerodrome in east London just after midday on Tuesday.

A woman passenger was also injured but her injuries were not thought to be serious.

Police, six fire engines and around 40 firefighters rushed to the scene near Upminster and worked to free the pair before they were taken to hospital by road and air ambulance crews.

Initially, both the man and woman were assessed by the London Ambulance Service to have no serious injuries.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 12.12hrs today to reports of a light aircraft that crashed shortly after take-off, in the area of Aveley Road, Upminster.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said both a man and woman had become trapped inside the aircraft (Google Maps)

“We and LAS are in attendance. A man & a woman were located. Neither assessed as having life-changing or life-threatening injuries.”

But in a later update, the Met Police said the man had sustained more serious injuries.

In a tweet, MPS Havering said: “We, @LondonFire and @Ldn_Ambulance attended. A man & a woman were found. Despite initial reports of no serious injuries, the man has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing or life-threatening injuries.”

Station commander Jeremy Davies, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters worked with partners to release a man and a woman trapped inside a lightweight aircraft in woodland near the aerodrome.

“They were both taken to hospital by road and air ambulance crews.

The London Fire Brigade said the incident was over by 1.40pm, but the Met said emergency services remained on the scene.

Firefighters from Hornchurch, Wennington, East Ham, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.