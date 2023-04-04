Dramatic aerial pictures of Netherlands train derailment show scale of devastation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dramatic aerial pictures have revealed the scale of the devastation caused after a train derailed in the Netherlands, leaving one person dead and at least 30 injured.

Rescue teams were scrambled after the passenger train collided with a crane in the town of Voorschoten, between Hague and Amsterdam, early on Tuesday.

One person was killed in the crash and at least 30 were injured, many of them seriously, Dutch emergency services said.

A picture taken with a drone shows a site of a derailed night train in Voorschoten, The Netherlands (EPA)

A fire department spokesperson said 19 people were taken to the hospital while others were being treated at the scene.

Dutch construction group BAM told newspaper NRC and ANP news agency that it was one of their employees that died in the accident. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The driver of the passenger train is among those in hospital and has suffered bone fractures, Dutch railways NS CEO Wouter Koolmees said at the news conference.

The local news agencies said that a fire broke out in the rear carriage of the passenger train after the collision. There were at least 50 people on board.

The accident occurred at 3.25am on Tuesday.

Dramatic pictures have now emerged showing the scale of the devastation, with two of the bright yellow and blue train carriages pictured laying across a canal and in a field next to the tracks.

What appeared to be the front of the train was badly damaged, while other parts were partially derailed.

Emergency services work at the site of a derailed night train in Voorschoten (AFP via Getty Images)

This aerial view shows a derailed night train in Voorschoten on April 4 (ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Railway company NS said in a statement said a passenger train, a freight train and a construction crane were involved in a collision, but the company gave no further details.

“Like everyone else, I’m full of questions and we want to know exactly what happened,” NS CEO Wouter Koolmees said in a statement.

“A thorough investigation must be carried out. At the moment, all attention is focused on the well-being of our travellers and colleagues.”

The regional coordinator of emergency services said that 11 of the injured passengers were treated in homes near the line and the others were transported in a fleet of ambulances to hospitals.

The local fire brigade tweeted after the crash that it appeared to be a collision between a passenger train and “building material.”

A picture taken with a drone shows a site of a derailed night train in Voorschoten (EPA)

At least one person died and 30 were injured early on April 4 when a high-speed passenger train slammed into heavy construction equipment and derailed near The Hagu (ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Responding to the incident, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said: “A terrible train accident near Voorschoten, where unfortunately one person died and many people were injured. My thoughts are with the relatives and with all the victims. I wish them all the best.”

John Voppen, CEO of the rail network company Pro Rail, called the accident “a black day for Dutch railways” and said the cause was under investigation.