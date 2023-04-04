Netherlands: Train wreck lays off track after derailment kills one and injures 30

At least one person has died and 30 have been injured after a train partially derailed in the early hours of Tuesday, 3 April, Dutch officials have said.

Footage shows carriages laid across the tracks in Voorschoten, near The Hague, as emergency services attend the scene.

The incident happened around 3:25am (1:25am GMT), emergency services said.

“This is an incredibly tragic accident,” Voorschoten Mayor Nadine Stemerdink said.

“We regret there was also a fatality. My thoughts go out to all the family and friends of those involved.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.