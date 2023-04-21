Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of a man who vanished into thin air 20 years ago has appealed to him to come home.

Father-of-three Andrew Dill was 38-years-old when he disappeared after stepping off a train in Birmingham on the evening of 28 April, 2003.

It’s believed the Birmingham City FC fan was said to be seen in the Hockley area the following day and, although he sent texts to family and friends, contact ended on 20 May and he has not been seen or heard of since.

His mother Maisie said: “We have had so many family milestones and events that Andrew has missed and his absence is always in the back of our minds. I would just like to see him once more before I go.”

Police also appealed for information about a blue Nokia 3310 mobile phone with dark blue trim that belonged to Mr Dill.

Detective inspector Racheal Allen, from the force's Locate team, said: “We have conducted extensive enquiries into Andrew’s disappearance, but we are still no closer to finding out what happened to him.

“We know he owned a light blue Nokia 3310 mobile phone with dark blue trim and an Orange network logo. This could have been in the possession of someone else after 28 April 2003, so we would like to hear from anyone who knows anything about that.

“We also appeal for anyone with any information at all to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem. It could still add to a bigger picture. Andrew’s family – his parents and his children – would love to be reunited with him. Not knowing what happened to him is almost unbearable.”

The phone police believe is connected to Mr Dill’s disappearance (West Midlands Police)

Mr Dill’s family regularly appealed for information to help them find him in the years after he vanished. Maisie said in 2009: “We miss him every birthday and Christmas and especially now on the anniversary of his disappearance. We would be so pleased to see him back home with his family.

“He is well-missed and so well-loved as well.”

Anyone with information should contact police via the Live Chat on the force’s website. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting log 1302 of 13/4.