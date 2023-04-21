Why did Dominic Raab resign?

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has quit Rishi Sunak’s cabinet following the conclusion of an inquiry into bullying allegations.

Mr Sunak received the report from senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC’s investigation on Thursday and had been considering the findings since.

On Friday morning, Mr Raab announced he was resigning, but criticised the conclusions of the probe.

In a resignation letter to the Prime Minister, he said: “I am writing to resign from your government, following receipt of the report arising from the inquiry conducted by Adam Tolley KC. I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word.”

Below we look at the investigation, what we know about the report and the reaction so far.

What is the report?

Adam Tolley KC, a senior employment lawyer, was appointed in November to investigate a number of allegations made against Mr Raab by civil servants who worked in his departments.

Dozens of officials are thought to be involved in eight formal complaints relating to bullying.

Mr Tolley has taken a thorough approach to examining the allegations, questioning the deputy PM multiple times among other interviewees as well as taking written evidence.

Senior civil servants in the three government departments headed by Mr Raab – Antonia Romeo, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice, Simon McDonald, a former permanent undersecretary at the Foreign Office, and Philip Rycroft, a former permanent secretary at the now defunct Department for Exiting the European Union – are also understood to have spoken to the inquiry.

Dominic Raab has resigned from the cabinet (AP)

How has Raab responded to the complaints?

The deputy PM denied the allegations but pledged to resign if he is found to have bullied officials.

He previously insisted he believes “heart and soul” that he is not a bully, but defended his “forthright” approach to his work.

But on Friday he confirmed he was resigning from his position.

In a resignation letter to the Prime Minister, he said: “I am writing to resign from your government, following receipt of the report arising from the inquiry conducted by Adam Tolley KC.

“I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word.

“It has been a privilege to serve you as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work as a minister in a range of roles and departments since 2015, and pay tribute to the many outstanding civil servants with whom I have worked.

“Whilst I feel dutybound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me.

“I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.”

the former deputy PM has hit out at the findings of the probe (PA Wire)

What will the report’s wider effect be on the PM and the government?

Mr Sunak is the ultimate arbiter on issues around ministerial conduct and the final decision on Mr Raab rested with him.

Following the resignation the PM may find himself under renewed scrutiny over his decision to reappoint Mr Raab to the cabinet in the first place.

Downing Street has said Mr Sunak did not know about any “formal” complaints before forming his first cabinet in October, but has not said whether he was aware of any other concerns.

Mr Raab’s allies have defended him throughout the inquiry but backbencher Sir Jake Berry, who served in the cabinets of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Theresa May, suggested it was “wrong” for Mr Raab to be allowed to continue in his job while under investigation.

When will the report be published?

On Thursday Downing Street would not indicate when the report will be published but insisted a resolution will be sought “as swiftly as possible”.

It had previously been suggested that the review could be released shortly after the prime minister receives it.