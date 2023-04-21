Dominic Raab news – latest: Rishi Sunak ‘dithering’ on report as he postpones verdict on deputy’s fate
Rishi Sunak has been accused of “dither and delay” after deciding he needs more time to decide whether to sack his deputy – hours after receiving an independent report on bullying allegations against his ally.
Dominic Raab’s career was left hanging on a knife edge, as the prime minister postponed a judgment on Mr Raab’s future on Thursday.
Mr Sunak’s previous expression of having “full confidence” in Mr Raab still stood, a No 10 spokesman said, but “obviously he’s carefully considering the findings of the report before coming to a judgment”.
Mr Raab was investigated by lawyer Adam Tolley KC over eight formal complaints about his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary.
One person involved in the process has described the review as “devastating”, while a senior government official said Mr Raab was “toast”, according to the Financial Times.
Mr Raab, who has previously said he will quit if the bullying claims are proven, has insisted he believes “heart and soul” that he is not a bully, but defended his “forthright” approach to his work.
Questions dodged on when PM might make decision
Transport Secretary Mark Harper has dodged questions on when the Prime Minister might make a decision over the report into bullying allegations against Dominic Raab.
Asked to indicate a timeframe for decision-making, he told Sky News: “He’ll want to reach a conclusion as quickly as he can.”
The minister refused to be drawn on whether Rishi Sunak is minded to show the report to his ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus.
He said: “Fundamentally this is a decision for the Prime Minister about who serves in the Government.
“He’ll take that decision in the careful, meticulous way he reaches all his decisions.”
Transport Secretary refuses to speak on Raab knowing complainants’ names
Transport Secretary Mark Harper has refused to say whether he thinks it is right that Dominic Raab knows the names of officials who have made complaints against him.
Saying that he had not been shown the report himself, he told Times Radio: “I don’t know the detail of how this inquiry has been conducted.”
Pressed on Mr Raab’s knowledge of the complainants’ names, which has been widely reported, he said: “I think Dominic Raab’s been clear all the way through this.
“He has respected the process, he has complied with the inquiry and, certainly in the interviews I’ve seen him in, he’s been very careful not to prejudge the outcome of the inquiry.”
‘Everyone knows difference between demanding bosses and bullies'
Everyone knows the difference between a demanding boss and a bully, a civil servants’ union leader has said as the Prime Minister ponders whether to sack Dominic Raab.
Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, also branded the delay a “farce” and a “completely unsatisfactory state of affairs” when he appeared on BBC Breakfast.
When asked whether the row was down to generational differences in workplace culture, he said: “We don’t need to redefine bullying, bullying is dealt with in workplaces up and down the country.
“There are demanding bosses and there are bullies, and everyone knows the difference.”
He added: “We don’t really know why he (Rishi Sunak) hasn’t been able to decide on the facts that were presented to him yesterday.
“It just reinforces the point of what a kind of farce this whole process is for those who raised complaints.
“Whatever the reason for that is, a completely unsatisfactory state of affairs, to be honest.”
‘Reasonable’ PM has made no decision, says Transport Secretary
Transport Secretary Mark Harper has insisted it is “quite reasonable” for the Prime Minister not to have made a decision yet over the report into bullying allegations against Dominic Raab.
Mr Harper told Times Radio the long-running inquiry was “extensive” and Rishi Sunak would be taking it “very seriously”.
He said: “It seems to me quite reasonable that the Prime Minister would want to read the report in full himself, go through all the detail, before he reaches a conclusion.”
Column: Which will be more catastrophic – the SpaceX rocket or Raab’s career?
At least when the rocket exploded after take-off, it was over and done with and the rolling news channels moved on to the next thing, writes Tom Peck:
Whose credibility will explode harder: SpaceX’s or Raab’s? | Tom Peck
Now, I’m not saying things were better when a newspaper columnist was running the country, but it’s also fair to say that he wouldn’t have needed to ‘carefully consider’ (or indeed read) a report before coming to a strong conclusion about what was in it
Raab’s history of controversial claims
Dominic Raab is no stranger to controversy. He once labelled feminists “obnoxious bigots” and said men get “a raw deal”.
In 2017 he declared that food banks are used mostly by people with temporary cash flow problems.
An ardent Brexiteer, he once called for Britain to use negotiations with the EU to scrap workers’ rights. This was all highlighted when he was appointed Brexit secretary:
Dominic Raab: who is the man now tasked with leading Brexit?
Everything you need to know about the new secretary of state for exiting the EU
Union chief calls for complaints system reform
The handling of formal complaints against ministers should be taken out of the hands of politicians following the drawn-out bullying investigation, a union chief says.
Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, said a reform of the complaints process against ministers was required.
He said flagging complaints about ministerial behaviour was “an extraordinarily difficult thing to do” under the current system.
Some FDA members are behind the accusations levelled at Mr Raab.
Mr Penman said allowing the Prime Minister to act as “judge and jury” in disciplinary matters against frontbench members of his team was not a way to deal with allegations.
“There is no process for this, there is nothing in writing, you have no rights,” Mr Penman said.
Editorial: Sunak must act swiftly on Raab – and show real leadership
The ministerial code is perfectly clear, and there is no reason, legal or moral, why politicians should be excused from the standards of behaviour expected of them. Read The Independent’s editorial here:
Editorial: Sunak must act swiftly on Raab – and show real leadership
Editorial: The prime minister must show, by deeds as well as words, why his is a different style of government
Deputy PM ‘will not offer to quit'
Dominic Raab has read Tolley’s report into his alleged bullying, according to ITV political editor Robert Peston, who says he understands the deputy PM believes the report does not show he breached the Ministerial Code, and so will not offer his resignation.
“Which means the PM has to decide whether to sack him.”
Another example of Tory chaos, says shadow attorney general
Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry has accused Rishi Sunak of lacking the courage to sack Dominic Raab as Deputy Prime Minister.
The Labour MP said: “I think it’s another example of Conservative chaos and not addressing the problems of the country.
“He’s going to spend tonight looking at the report and trying to summon up the courage to work out whether he should sack his deputy or not when really what he should be doing is focusing on a cost-of-living crisis.
“He’s got the report, read the report: if he’s a bully, sack him.”
Asked whether the Prime Minister should take time to consider the findings, Ms Thornberry responded: “A bully is a bully.”
