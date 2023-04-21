(Mark Thomas/Shutterstock)

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dominic Raab has resigned from Rishi Sunak’s cabinet, following the conclusion of an inquiry into bullying allegations.

In his resignation letter to the prime minister, Mr Raab said he accepted the report by Mark Tolley KC had found evidence of bullying.

The long-serving minister said the inquiry into his behaviour had set a dangerous precedent, but that he would remain supportive of the government.

He had previously insisted he believed “heart and soul” that he was not a bully, but defended his “forthright” approach to his work.

In the letter, Mr Raab said: “I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word.

“Whilst I feel dutybound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me.

“I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.”