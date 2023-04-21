Dominic Raab resigns – latest: Deputy prime minister tenders resignation after bullying report probe
Raab concedes report upheld two bullying claims but warns of ‘dangerous precedent’ by setting bar so low
Dominic Raab has resigned from Rishi Sunak’s cabinet, following the conclusion of an inquiry into bullying allegations.
In his resignation letter to the prime minister, Mr Raab said he accepted the report by Mark Tolley KC had found evidence of bullying.
The long-serving minister said the inquiry into his behaviour had set a dangerous precedent, but that he would remain supportive of the government.
He had previously insisted he believed “heart and soul” that he was not a bully, but defended his “forthright” approach to his work.
In the letter, Mr Raab said: “I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word.
“Whilst I feel dutybound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me.
“I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.”
Full report: Dominic Raab resigns after bullying investigation
Dominic Raab has resigned as deputy prime minister after a damning report into claims he bullied civil servants was finally published (Adam Forrest writes).
The findings of Adam Tolley KC’s independent probe in the bullying claims landed on the PM’s desk on Thursday morning, but the results were not initially revealed.
Mr Raab has denied allegations of bullying – insisting that he believes “heart and soul” that he is not a bully.
In a punchy resignation letter he said he felt “duty bound” to accept the outcome of the inquiry.
Full report from The Independent’s politics team here:
Dominic Raab resigns as Deputy Prime Minister after bullying investigation
But he attacks the findings as ‘flawed’ and says they set a dangerous precendent
Watch live: On Downing Street after Dominic Raab resignation
Independent TV brings you a stream from outside No 10 after the deputy prime minister’s resignation.
Raab resignation: Civil service union calls for inquiry into ministerial bullying
The FDA, a civil service union, has called for an independent inquiry into ministerial bullying after two claims of bullying were upheld against Dominic Raab.
Responding to the deputy prime minister’s resignation, FDA general secretary Dave Penman said: “His obviously reluctant tone and dismissal of the complaints says more about his conduct than any findings will.
“This resignation is not a vindication of the current system, it’s a damning indictment of the inadequacy of a process that relies solely on the prime minister of the day to enforce standards.
FDA research found that one in six senior civil servants had witnessed misconduct by ministers in the last 12 months, across more than 20 government departments.
Mr Penman added: “This demonstrates that Raab is not just one bad apple, and there is a wider problem with ministerial bullying than the prime minister wants to admit.”
A survey by the union found that 70 per cent of senior civil servants had no confidence in the system for dealing with complaints.
Who is Dominic Raab? The no-nonsense karate black belt forced to resign over bullying claims
Dominic Raab, a karate black belt, had developed a reputation in Westminster for being a bit of a no-nonsense political operator, unafraid to speak his mind (Matt Mathers writes).
The boxing enthusiast has never been one to pull his punches when dealing with civil service officials - and even some of his own colleagues.
Mr Raab, the MP for Esher and Walton, was first elected to parliament in 2010 and quickly rose up the ministerial ranks.
Theresa May appointed Mr Raab as a justice minister in 2017, before moving him to housing, communities and local government in January of the following year.
A committed Brexiteer, Mr Raab was appointed secretary of state for leaving the EU in 2018, where he spent just over a year.
Follow the link for a deeper look at the latest minister to leave Rishi Sunak’s government:
Who is Dominic Raab? Deputy prime minister resigns
Why did Dominic Raab resign?
Dominic Raab’s resignation followed a monthslong investigation into bullying claims.
Rishi Sunak took a day to consider the findings of the investigation before his deputy left office.
For the full story behind this morning’s dramatic shift at the top of government, read here:
Dominic Raab resigns: Why did the deputy prime minister tender his resignation?
Dominic Raab has resigned following an investigation into allegations of bullying
Dominic Raab’s resignation letter in full: ‘This inquiry sets a dangerous precedent’
In his resignation letter, Dominic Raab attacked the investigation into his behaviour as “flawed” and setting a “low” threshold for bullying and a “dangerous precedent”.
Read the full text of his letter here:
Dominic Raab’s resignation letter in full after announcement today
The deputy prime minister said he would resign but defended his record
Raab ‘unfit to be MP’: Political Twitter reacts to resignation
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Dominic Raab “unfit to be an MP” and calls for a by-election in the ex-deputy PM’s seat.
Caroline Lucas alleges Rishi Sunak did not need an investigation to know Dominic Raab was a bully.
Dominic Raab’s seat must face by-election, say Lib Dems
The Liberal Democrats have demanded a by-election in Dominic Raab‘s constituency of Esher and Walton following his ministerial resignation over a report into bullying allegations against him.
Deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Dominic Raab has shown he is not only unfit to serve as a minister, but is totally unfit to represent his constituents in Parliament.
“He should resign as an MP and trigger a by-election so the people of Esher and Walton can finally have the MP they deserve.
“Voters across Surrey and the Blue Wall are fed up with this endless Conservative chaos and MPs who take their communities for granted.
“At the next election in Esher and Walton, it will be a two-horse race between more Conservative Party chaos or a hardworking Liberal Democrat MP who will listen and stand up for local people.”
Dominic Raab warns of 'dangerous precedent’
Dominic Raab warned the inquiry into bullying claims set a dangerous precedent.
In his resignation letter, he said: “I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word.
“Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me. I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.”
He concluded: “In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent.
“It will encourage spurious complaints against ministers and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government – and ultimately the British people.”
Read Dominic Raab's resignation letter in full
In his resignation letter to Rishi Sunak, Dominic Raab conceded that evidence of bullying had been uncovered in a report into the deputy prime minister’s behaviour by Mark Tolley KC.
