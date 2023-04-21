Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The lawyer who took the government to court over Brexit claims embattled Dominic Raab once called her a “silly b****”.

The deputy prime minister and justice secretary, whose fate hangs in the balance pending the outcome of a report into bullying allegations against him, saw Gina Miller as “lesser than himself,” she has claimed.

Ms Miller, who challenged the government’s Brexit plans in the Supreme Court , alleges Mr Raab abused her while the pair shared a lift after appearing on the BBC’s Today show in 2016 to talk about the case.

She told Talk TV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored : “I have had a personal experience where he was a bully to me. I was doing the Today program about the case I brought, my first case, and coming down from the show in the lift he basically called me names.

“He said ‘I can’t work out if you are just a silly b****, if you are rich or if you are just naive’. I think it is because he saw me as being lesser than himself.”

Ms Miller added: “I was so stunned when the doors opened and I came out the lift, I could not believe somebody had actually just spoken to me like that.”

Previously, writing in The Independent, Ms Miller said she then saw Mr Raab tell a young BBC staff member to “ go get me a f***ing car ”.

Ms Miller claimed in her article that the deputy prime minister launched an “abusive attack” on her .

She said she was “bullied and demeaned” by Mr Raab after he called her “stupid” and “naive” during an “aggressive” encounter at the broadcaster.

Ms Miller wrote: “He was aggressive and intimidating, and I was bullied and demeaned. This was an aggressive male expressing seemingly misogynistic behaviour. This sort of behaviour is not acceptable from anyone, especially not from a powerful, influential politician.”

Referring to the alleged incident involving the BBC runner, she claims that he “barked” at the employee “Where’s my car?” When the young man replied that they had not been asked to arrange one for him, a “furious” Mr Raab shouted: “Go get me a f***ing car.”

Her claims were the first on-the-record accusations of abuse against Mr Raab, who is awaiting a decision by the prime minister on whether he should be sacked after an inquiry into his behaviour by Adam Tolley KC .

Ms Miller and Mr Raab met again when they both appeared on a BBC Question Time panel in 2018 with Mr Kumar.

Ms Miller also wrote in The Independent that Mr Raab arrived “and made a beeline to my brother – a serious looking, bespectacled, very short haired doctor – and said, ‘I am Dominic Raab, look forward to being on the panel with you tonight’ with that grin he does. I looked up from the papers I was reviewing in preparation. My brother was taken aback and said, ‘do you think I’m Nish Kumar? We’re not all the same, you know’.”

Mr Raab denies the allegations.