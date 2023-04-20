Rishi Sunak delays Dominic Raab decision as PM sleeps on ‘bullying’ report

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dominic Raab’s career is hanging on a knife edge after Rishi Sunak decided he needs time to decide whether to sack his deputy prime minister after examining the report into bullying allegations.

Mr Sunak was accused of “dithering” after No 10 revealed that the PM would not announce a decision on Mr Raab’s future on Thursday – despite receiving Adam Tolley KC’s review at the start of the day.

A No 10 spokesperson said Mr Sunak “does have full confidence in the deputy prime minister – that still stands”, adding: “Obviously he is carefully considering the findings of the report.”

The Lib Dems’ chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said: “People will be fed up with this dither and delay”, adding: “It feels like almost every week there is an issue with sleaze and scandal where Sunak is either implicated in himself or too weak to get to grips with it.”

Mr Raab denied allegations of bullying – insisting that he believes “heart and soul” that he is not a bully. But the justice secretary has also pledged that he would resign if a bullying claim is upheld.

The deputy PM has been under investigation since November over eight formal complaints about his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and his first stint as justice secretary.

Senior civil servants have prepared briefing packs for new ministers, if Mr Raab was to be sacked and a mini-reshuffle becomes necessary, The Independent understands. But the move is standard precaution, rather than an expectation that the justice secretary would be sacked.

One person involved in the process described the report by Adam Tolley KC as “devastating” while a senior government official said Mr Raab was “toast”, according to the Financial Times.

Mr Raab was accused of causing staff to break down in tears or throw up before meetings. The minister was also accused of chucking Pret-A-Manger tomatoes across a room in a “fit of rage” – a claim he denied.

The leader of the FDA civil service Dave Penman said some staff who worked with the senior Tory minister had suffered “mental health crises” and had been forced to quit and downgrade jobs because working with him too difficult.

Rishi Sunak still mulling decision whether to sack Dominic Raab (PA Wire)

Mr Tolley is said to have been “thorough” in his handling of the investigation, having interviewed Mr Raab multiple times and spoken to or taken written evidence from a number of others senior figures.

Senior officials at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) were said to be preparing to quit if the PM chose to keep Mr Raab in government because it would be “demoralising” for staff.

“If he stays in the department, senior people will want to walk,” one official told The Guardian. Another said some would get ready to “leave in the near future”.

Mr Sunak said in November that he “was not and am not aware of any formal complaints about Dominic’s behaviour” – but refused to say whether he knew of informal warnings about Mr Raab before appointing him.

It emerged in the heavily delayed register of ministerial interests on Wednesday that Mr Raab had forked out for his own legal team to defend himself against the allegations.

The decision to pay for his lawyers came despite the taxpayer footing an estimated £222,000 bill for Boris Johnson’s legal fees in the Partygate inquiry into whether he lied to MPs.