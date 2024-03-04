Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have ordered a lockdown following reports of a chemical leak and major “hazmat incident” in a Manchester business park.

Several emergency service vehicles, including fire and ambulance crews, rushed to the scene in Trafford Park on Monday morning.

Residents and businesses nearby have been advised by officials to close all doors and windows while investigations continue.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it followed its major incident protocol and sent multiple resources following reports of a chemical leak.

While a 300m cordon remains in place around the business - reportedly chemical manufacturer LANXESS Solutions - no injuries have been reported and everyone has been accounted for.

“At around 9am today GMP received reports of a hazmat incident at a business premises on Tenax Road in Trafford Park,” GMP said in a statement.

“Officers are currently at the scene along with colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service.

“There has been no reported injuries and everyone at the business premises has been accounted for.

“A 300m cordon is currently in place, with residents and business being advised on health grounds to close all doors and windows while investigations continue.

“A number of surrounding roads have been closed as a precaution.”

NWAS also released a statement confirming reports of the chemical leak and revealed that more than a dozen people were assessed.

“Following reports of a chemical leak at an industrial site on Tenax Road, North West Ambulance Service enacted its major incident protocol and sent multiple resources to the scene,” it said. “This includes its hazardous area response team and operational commanders.”

“Very quickly, we have been able to account for all potential patients, assessing more than a dozen people. Nobody has required further treatment.”

More follows on this breaking news story....