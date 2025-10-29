Manchester synagogue attack victim died after ‘being shot in the chest by armed police’
Adrian Daulby died from a single gunshot wound, inquest hears
Adrian Daulby died from a single gunshot wound to the chest fired by an armed police officer during the terror attack on a synagogue by Jihad Al-Shamie, Manchester Coroner’s Court has been told.
The 53-year-old was one of two victims killed in the attack on 2 October, during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.
The other was Melvin Cravitz, 66.
An inquest into the two men’s deaths has been opened in Manchester.
On Wednesday, it heard that Mr Cravitz died from multiple stab wounds inflicted by Al-Shamie.
The 35-year-old killer was on bail for rape at the time of the attack.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the police watchdog, has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting by armed officers, who opened fire on Shamie within seven minutes of the first 999 call.
Speaking at a vigil earlier in October, Rabbi Daniel Walker – who helped save worshippers barricaded inside the synagogue – said Mr Cravitz and Mr Daulby were two “special men” whose lives were “snatched from them as they tried to pray as Jews on Yom Kippur”.
