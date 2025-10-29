Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Manchester synagogue attack victim died after ‘being shot in the chest by armed police’

Adrian Daulby died from a single gunshot wound, inquest hears

Joe Middleton
Wednesday 29 October 2025 12:53 GMT
Comments
Tributes paid at scene of Manchester synagogue terror attack

Adrian Daulby died from a single gunshot wound to the chest fired by an armed police officer during the terror attack on a synagogue by Jihad Al-Shamie, Manchester Coroner’s Court has been told.

The 53-year-old was one of two victims killed in the attack on 2 October, during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

The other was Melvin Cravitz, 66.

An inquest into the two men’s deaths has been opened in Manchester.

Adrian Daulby was shot by a police officer during the attack, an inquest has heard
Adrian Daulby was shot by a police officer during the attack, an inquest has heard (PA Media)

On Wednesday, it heard that Mr Cravitz died from multiple stab wounds inflicted by Al-Shamie.

The 35-year-old killer was on bail for rape at the time of the attack.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the police watchdog, has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting by armed officers, who opened fire on Shamie within seven minutes of the first 999 call.

Speaking at a vigil earlier in October, Rabbi Daniel Walker – who helped save worshippers barricaded inside the synagogue – said Mr Cravitz and Mr Daulby were two “special men” whose lives were “snatched from them as they tried to pray as Jews on Yom Kippur”.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in