New pictures of mystery man found dead with 30-year-old map

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police probing the mystery death of an elderly man whose body was pulled from a canal have released a haunting image of his face to try and identify him.

The man’s body was found in the Leeds & Liverpool Canal near Bramley Fall Woods in Leeds on 15 January.

West Yorkshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death but officers were keen to identify him and trace his relatives.

Officers also recovered a gold metal Eterna Matic 1000 wristwatch (West Yorkshire Police / SWNS.COM)

Now detectives working to identify the man have released an artist’s impression of what they believe to be his likeness and images of his clothing and shoes.

The man has been described as bald, with white hair on both sides and stubble on his face.

He was wearing a beige jacket, beige trousers, a green and brown checked shirt, a blue diamond pattern jumper, brown shoes and a beige scarf and gloves.

Officers also recovered a gold metal Eterna Matic 1000 wristwatch, a 30-year-old A-Z map book and a set of keys with a Spanish keyring, advertising 1990s cigarette brand Terrano.

A set of keys with a Spanish keyring, advertising 1990s cigarette brand Terrano was also recovered (West Yorkshire Police / SWNS.COM)

The man was wearing a beige jacket, beige trousers, a green and brown checked shirt, a blue diamond pattern jumper, brown shoes and a beige scarf and gloves (West Yorkshire Police / SWNS.COM)

Detective chief inspector James Entwistle said: “We believe the artist’s impression is a good likeness of the man and, alongside his clothing and personal items, we are hoping someone will recognise him.

“We are keen to identify him to support to the Coronial process and to trace any next of kin there may be.”

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact police on 101 or at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.