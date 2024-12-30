Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A British teenager sentenced to one year in a Dubai jail over a holiday romance with a 17-year-old girl has handed himself in to begin his sentence.

Marcus Fakana, 18, was convicted of having sex with a 17-year-old while on holiday. He began a secretive romance with the girl – who is now 18 – in September while both were on holiday with their families.

Mr Fakana was led away from his family to his cell in the general wing of Al Awir prison. Before being taken away, he said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my fight.

open image in gallery Al Awir prison is notorious ( AFP/Getty )

“It’s been a long fight but nothing is hard with my Lord and saviour Jesus Christ guiding me.

“I’m grateful for all the people who helped by donating to me and my family of faith for supporting me.”

According to campaign group Detained in Dubai, who has been representing Mr Fakana throughout his trial, it is alleged that after returning to the UK and seeing pictures and chats, the girl's mother reported the relationship to Dubai police, who then arrested Mr Fakana at his hotel.

Mr Fakana, from Tottenham, north London, claims he did not know the girl was months younger than him when they met.

open image in gallery Marcus Fakana met a fellow Londoner at his family’s Dubai hotel ( PA Archive )

“We had a wonderful time together. We really liked each other but she was secretive with her family because they were strict. My parents knew about our relationship but she couldn’t tell hers. She had to meet me without telling them it was to see a boy”, Mr Fakana previously said.

“When she left, I couldn’t wait to see her again when I got home. Then suddenly, police knocked on our hotel door. They said they were taking me in for questioning but wouldn’t tell me why. I couldn’t imagine what for. I was frightened and my parents were terrified”.

Radha Stirling, founder of Detained in Dubai, told The Independent: “He is being brave and wanted to make sure his thank you message was sent.

“He was messaging me from the police station as he was separated from his family and taken.

“He is now focused on getting home as soon as possible.”

In Dubai, if an adult has a sexual relationship with a person under 18, they can be prosecuted for having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Mr Fakana has called on the British government and Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum to be allowed home and avoid prison.

Mr Stirling expressed his concern over Mr Fakana’s time in prison. “He will be held in the general area of Al Awir prison for adults... The prisons are overcrowded... and prisoners have complained of violence,” he said.

“We are concerned for Marcus and hope he is treated well,” Mr Stirling added. “We will continue to push the UK and UAE governments to commute his sentence... We hope they will see sense and let Marcus come home.“

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: "We are supporting a British man in the UAE and are in contact with his family."