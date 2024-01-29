‘I’d rather wire my nipples to electrodes’: Martin Lewis dismisses PM speculation

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis has said he would “rather wire my nipples to electrodes” than become prime minister of the UK.

The personal finance guru was chosen alongside former Countdown star Carol Vorderman, ex-Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson and entrepreneur Alan Sugar, as individuals people would like to see in No 10, according to a poll on Sunday by Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC.

However, it appears that Mr Lewis, who is beloved by Britons for his useful financial advice, will not be embarking on a political career anytime soon.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Apparently I was the choice of voters on @bbclaurak to be PM. That’s flattering, thank you very kindly, but I’d rather wire my nipples to electrodes.

“Our system is overly adversarial - mandating politicians to lie and sell policies they disagree with in order to hold the party line. It is structured with an official “opposition” designed to oppose for the sake of it.

“Few can thrive in that environment. I believe in public service, but my mental health isn’t robust enough. I wouldn’t subject my family to it - would you?

He added: “Ps I admire politicians of all sides who try. Most I meet are actually trying to do good. But in the end to do that you have to play the system and be incredibly mentally robust.”

In his latest piece of advice, Mr Lewis said that renters could be owed thousands of pounds from their landlord if the property is not properly licensed.

Speaking to a live audience during his money show last week, the 51-year-old said: “If you rent in London, check your home is properly licenced.

“Go on to London.gov.uk’s property licence checker. If your landlord hasn’t followed the rules you might be entitled to thousands of pounds back rent, so it is worth checking that one.”

A property licence is legally required by landlords and proves that the property is suitable for occupation and managed to an acceptable standard.

Mr Lewis has also warned millions of Britons to ensure they don’t receive a £100 fine by making sure their self-assessment tax return in sorted out prior to the deadline on 31 January.