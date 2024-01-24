Martin Lewis issues urgent £100 HMRC fine warning

Martin Lewis has issued urgent advice to millions of people to avoid a £100 HMRC fine.

The Money Saving Expert founder has urged people to take action to avoid the fine and a 7.75 percent interest charge ahead of the self-assessment tax return on 31 January.

Anyone who is self-employed and earned over £1,000 has to pay self-assessment tax.

Speaking on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live on Tuesday (23 January), he also advised people what to do if they have not completed their self-assessment and are concerned about the deadline.

He said: “My big tip to you: if you’ve not done it pay soft. Take a guess at what tax you owe and pay them the tax.”