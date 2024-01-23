Martin Lewis shares one pension tip Britons should follow

Martin Lewis has shared one pension tip he says Britons should follow.

The money-saving expert offered his advice on pensions during a live caller phone-in on This Morning on Tuesday (23 January).

One caller asked Mr Lewis how much money she should be paying into her pension.

Mr Lewis said the earlier people start paying money to their pension, the better.

He then urged everyone to “put a bit more” money into their pension fund to save for a better retirement.