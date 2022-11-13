Jump to content

Matt Hancock searches through trough of offal in latest I’m A Celebrity trial

Former health secretary voted for the fifth time in a row to participate in challenge

Aisha Rimi
Sunday 13 November 2022 19:30
Matt Hancock to take on two million flies in latest I'm a Celeb trial

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! viewers will watch Matt Hancock search through a trough of offal while being swarmed by thousands of flies as he takes on his fifth consecutive challenge in tonight’s episode.

A preview of Sunday’s episode shows the West Suffolk MP facing the House of Horrors as he climbs through a trapdoor into a room containing flies before approaching a trough.

“The thing you don't know is this really smells too," he tells co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

As he rifles through the rotten meat organs, Mr Hancock is heard gagging as he tries to pluck out the stars to win additional food for his campmates.

McPartlin goes on to say the room contains 2.5 million flies, to which Donnelly asks: “Did you count them?”

“Yep, counted them,” McPartlin jokingly replies.

Tonight’s episode is also expected to reveal who has been voted by the public to become the camp leader.

During his last trial, Mr Hancock was covered in slime and feathers as he and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner took part in a jungle-themed version of the game show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? entitled Who Wants To Look Silly On Air?

The pair were drenched with brown sauce and had custard and feathers thrown on them when they failed to answer questions correctly, gaining only five stars out of 11 for the camp.

It was announced earlier today that the former health secretary was seen by a medic over the weekend after he was stung by a scorpion.

A spokesperson told The Independent that the sting was “not poisonous” and that Hancock is “absolutely fine”.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV at 9pm.

