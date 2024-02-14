Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duchess of Sussex has defended the rebranding of her and Prince Harry’s website as Sussex.com after critics claimed the couple were cashing in on their royal links despite having quit as working royals.

The revamped site declares itself “The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”, and it also links to their former Sussexroyal.com website – even though they agreed to stop using the “Sussex Royal” title in 2020 when they stepped down.

Some said the new Sussex.com site and the earlier Sussexroyal.com domain names were attempts to capitalise on their former royal status.

When they quit as working members of the royal family, the couple were told to drop use of HRH, and their use of the title Sussex was debated at Buckingham Palace.

They changed their Sussexroyal.com site to Archewell, and used it to showcase their commercial and charitable work.

But now Meghan Markle has praised the “attention to detail” and “creativity and care” of the designers of the rebranded site.

She said: “They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”

The “about” section of the website says the couple’s office is “shaping the future through business and philanthropy”.

Meanwhile, King Charles returned to Sandringham in Norfolk from London, where he spent just over 24 hours for his latest bout of cancer treatment following the announcement of his diagnosis last week.

King Charles stayed at Clarence House in London for his cancer treatment before returning to Sandringham (PA)

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said she was certain Charles would reveal the type of cancer he has been diagnosed with after his treatment.

The Duke and Duchess flew into Vancouver, Canada, from Santa Barbara to discuss next year’s Invictus Games – the Paralympic-style sporting competition that the duke founded in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel and veterans to aid their recovery.

Over the next three days the couple will join competitors training for the global sporting event.

At the games next year, around 550 competitors from up to 25 nations will compete in indoor events such as sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair basketball.

The duchess has signed a new deal to launch a podcast, after she and Prince Harry ended their $20m (£16m) agreement with Spotify last year.

Her Archetypes podcast about female stereotypes ran for just one series as it reportedly did not produce enough content.

The new deal is with Lemonada Media, an American audio company, which will also distribute all 12 episodes of her previous series.

The duchess said in a statement: “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.”

Harry and Meghan are reportedly also working on new Netflix projects including a film and two other projects after signing a $100m five-year agreement with the streaming giant in 2020.