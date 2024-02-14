Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bayern Munich travel to Lazio in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday.

The Bavarian club have been utterly dominant in Germany in recent matches, but were left short at the weekend as league leaders Bayer Leverkusen extended their points advantage at the top of the table to five. Bayern only managed one shot on target, the first time that has happened in eight years.

Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane was also kept quiet in the clash, in an otherwise prolific season where he has scored 28 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions. He also scored four goals in six Champions League matches.

Bayern finished top of their Champions League group, while Lazio finished second, four points behind Atletico.

Here's everything you need to know about the clash.

When is it?

Lazio vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 14 February at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

How can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, withe coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can watch the match live via the Discovery+ app.

Team news

Bayern were handed a boost ahead of the weekend’s clash with Leverkusen, with the return of Kim Min-jae from the Asian Cup. However, Alphonso Davies, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry are injured.

Prediction

Bayern will bounce back after their weekend defeat, against the side currently eighth in Serie A. Lazio 1-2 Bayern Munich.