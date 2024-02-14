Lazio v Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Harry Kane set to start
Harry Kane and Bayern will face the Italian side with a place in the Champions League quarter-finals at stake
Bayern Munich travel to Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash this evening.
On the domestic front, Bayern’s bid for a 12th consecutive Bundesliga title has hit the rocks somewhat and they suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat to Leverkusen at the weekend, leaving them trailing their league-leading rivals by five points. Bayern only managed one shot on target in the game, the first time that has happened in eight years.
Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane was also kept quiet in the clash, in an otherwise prolific season where he has scored 28 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions. He has also scored four goals in six Champions League matches and will look to fire his side into the quarter-finals as he seeks the first trophy of his career.
Bayern romped away with 16 points from a possible 18 in their Champions League group, which included Manchester United, while Lazio – who currently lie eighth in Serie A – came second behind Atletico Madrid in Group C.
Follow all the action from the last-16 clash below
Early Lazio team news
Nicolo Rovella returns from suspension for Lazio and Mattia Zaccagni may be back in the squad after a toe injury but Spanish centre-back Patric is still struggling with a shoulder problem. Skipper Ciro Immobile will again lead an attacking triumvirate.
Lazio predicted XI: Provedel; Marusic, Romagnoli, Gila, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Rovella, Alberto; Isaksen, Immobile, Anderson
Early Bayern Munich team news
Bayern were handed a boost ahead of the weekend’s clash with Leverkusen, with the return of Kim Min-jae from the Asian Cup. However, Alphonso Davies, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry are injured.
Bayern Munich predicted XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane
How to watch Lazio v Bayern Munich
When is it?
Lazio vs Bayern Munich kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 14 February at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
How can I watch it?
The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch the match live via the Discovery+ app.
Everything you need to know about Lazio v Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich travel to Lazio in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday.
The Bavarian club have been utterly dominant in Germany in recent matches, but were left short at the weekend as league leaders Bayer Leverkusen extended their points advantage at the top of the table to five. Bayern only managed one shot on target, the first time that has happened in eight years.
Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane was also kept quiet in the clash, in an otherwise prolific season where he has scored 28 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions. He also scored four goals in six Champions League matches.
Bayern finished top of their Champions League group, while Lazio finished second, four points behind Atletico Madrid.
Lazio v Bayern Munich - Champions League updates
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Lazio v Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16.
Stick with us for full live coverage of the clash in Rome.
