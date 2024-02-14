✕ Close Bayern Munich train ahead of Rome trip and Lazio in UCL last 16

Bayern Munich travel to Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash this evening.

On the domestic front, Bayern’s bid for a 12th consecutive Bundesliga title has hit the rocks somewhat and they suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat to Leverkusen at the weekend, leaving them trailing their league-leading rivals by five points. Bayern only managed one shot on target in the game, the first time that has happened in eight years.

Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane was also kept quiet in the clash, in an otherwise prolific season where he has scored 28 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions. He has also scored four goals in six Champions League matches and will look to fire his side into the quarter-finals as he seeks the first trophy of his career.

Bayern romped away with 16 points from a possible 18 in their Champions League group, which included Manchester United, while Lazio – who currently lie eighth in Serie A – came second behind Atletico Madrid in Group C.

