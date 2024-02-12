Champions League last-16 schedule, dates, fixtures and more
The Champions League knockout stage kicks off this week with the first of the last-16 ties
The Champions League returns this week as the knockout stages of the competition begin with the last-16.
Defending champions Manchester City are in action on Tuesday as they take on FC Copenhagen, who stunned Manchester United in the group stages to reach the two-legged knockout rounds.
Arsenal qualified as group winners after making an impressive return to Europe’s top club competition and will travel to Porto before hosting their first Champions League knockout tie in seven years at the Emirates next month.
There will be a clash between the Spanish champions and the Italian champions when Barcelona meet Napoli, while Paris Saint-Germain avoided a heavyweight draw after finishing as runners-up in Group G and were paired with Real Sociedad.
Last season’s runners-up Inter Milan will take on Atletico Madrid, themselves defeated finalists in 2014 and 2016, PSV will meet Borussia Dortmund and Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich face Lazio. Real Madrid will play RB Leipzig.
What is the last-16 draw?
- FC Porto vs Arsenal
- Napoli vs Barcelona
- Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad
- Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid
- PSV vs Borussia Dortmund
- Lazio vs Bayern Munich
- FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City
- RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid
When will the last-16 fixtures take place?
First legs:
13 February
Copenhagen v Man City
Leipzig v Real Madrid
14 February
PSG v Real Sociedad
Lazio v Bayern Munich
20 February
Inter v Atletico Madrid
PSV v Dortmund
21 February
Porto v Arsenal
Napoli v Barcelona
Second legs:
5 March
Real Sociedad v PSG
Bayern v Lazio
6 March
Man City v Copenhagen
Real Madrid v Leipzig
12 March
Arsenal v Porto
Barcelona v Napoli
13 March
Atletico Madrid v Inter
Dortmund v PSV
When is the draw for the quarter-finals?
The quarter-final, and semi-final, draw will take place on Friday 15 March 2024.
