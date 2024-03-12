✕ Close Mikel Arteta hails 'exceptional' Kai Havertz after late winner against Brentford

Arsenal host Porto in the Champions League tonight as the Gunners look to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat and return to the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years. Mikel Areta’s side were stunned by Galeno’s last-gasp winner at the Estadio do Dragao three weeks ago, but Arsenal been in brilliant form in the Premier League and will be hopeful of coming from behind against the Portuguese side.

Arteta has called on the Arsenal fans to “bring your noise” after his side found a late winner against Brentford on Saturday to return to the top of the Premier League table. Arsenal will look to tap into that energy as knockout Champions League football returns to the Emirates. It’s been seven years since they last hosted a Champions League knockout tie, and they were knocked out in the last-16 every season between 2011 and 2017.

Can they change that record tonight?