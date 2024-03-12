Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1710261161

Arsenal vs Porto LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Can Arsenal overturn their first-leg deficit to reach a first Champions League quarter-final since 2010?

Lawrence Ostlere
Tuesday 12 March 2024 16:32
Comments
Close
Mikel Arteta hails 'exceptional' Kai Havertz after late winner against Brentford

Arsenal host Porto in the Champions League tonight as the Gunners look to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat and return to the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years. Mikel Areta’s side were stunned by Galeno’s last-gasp winner at the Estadio do Dragao three weeks ago, but Arsenal been in brilliant form in the Premier League and will be hopeful of coming from behind against the Portuguese side.

Arteta has called on the Arsenal fans to “bring your noise” after his side found a late winner against Brentford on Saturday to return to the top of the Premier League table. Arsenal will look to tap into that energy as knockout Champions League football returns to the Emirates. It’s been seven years since they last hosted a Champions League knockout tie, and they were knocked out in the last-16 every season between 2011 and 2017.

Can they change that record tonight? Follow along for all the build-up, team news and match action in tonight’s blog and get the latest match odds and tips here.

Recommended

1710261161

Arsenal look to build on momentum

Arsenal were stunned by Galeno’s last-minute goal in Porto but their response has been impressive. Arsenal returned to Premier League action to thrash Newcastle 4-1 and Sheffield United 6-0, before that late-win against Brentford on Saturday night.

Can they continue that momentum tonight?

(PA Wire)
Jamie Braidwood12 March 2024 16:32
1710260081

Arteta calls on Arsenal fans to ‘bring your noise’

Mikel Arteta wants to create a special night at the Emirates as Arsenal bid to reach their first Champions League quarter-final since 2010 against Porto.

“That’s the opportunity that we have. In front of our people, in our stadium for 96 minutes,” he said. “Bring your energy, bring your noise and let’s do it together. I think the impact that they can make is incredible. I don’t think they realise.

“It’s a beautiful opportunity to live one of those nights. It’s been 14 years (since a Champions League quarter-final) so everything that we put in there is going to be worth it.”

(PA Wire)
Jamie Braidwood12 March 2024 16:14
1710259421

Arsenal vs Porto predictions: Champions League tips, football odds and free bets

Odds

Arsenal: 3/13

Draw: 6/1

Porto: 14/1

Prediction

Arsenal 3-0 Porto (3-1 on aggregate)

Arsenal vs Porto predictions: Champions League tips, football odds and free bets

Our football tipster is confident the Gunners won't bow out of the Champions League on Tuesday

Jamie Braidwood12 March 2024 16:03
1710259361

Arsenal vs Porto - latest Champions League updates

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Porto: Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Otavio, Wendell; Gonzalez, Varela; Conceicao, Pepê, Galeno; Evanilson

Jamie Braidwood12 March 2024 16:02
1710259280

Arsenal vs Porto - latest Champions League updates

What is the team news?

Gabriel Martinelli, who missed out on Arsenal’s win over Brentford after picking up a “slight cut” in the thrashing of Sheffield United last week, will play no part in what is a huge blow.

Oleksandr Zinchenko returned to action from the bench, but Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber remain out. David Raya will return in goal after Aaron Ramsdale stepped in against Brentford.

Porto sit third in Liga Portugal, behind rivals Sporting and Benfica. Striker Mehdi Taremi missed the first leg and is still out due to injury but Pepe remains as fit as ever and will captain the side at the age of 41.

Jamie Braidwood12 March 2024 16:01
1710259200

Arsenal vs Porto - latest Champions League updates

When is Arsenal vs Porto?

It will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 12 March at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The tie will be shown live on TNT Sports, while customers can stream the match live on Discovery +.

Jamie Braidwood12 March 2024 16:00
1710245991

Good evening

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Champions League last-16 second leg between Arsenal and Porto from the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in imperious form domestically but must overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat after Galeno’s last-gasp winner at the Estadio do Dragao three weeks ago.

It’s been seven years since they last hosted a Champions League knockout tie, and they were knocked out in the last-16 every season between 2011 and 2017.

Stay with us right here for all the build-up, team news and match action!

Ben Fleming12 March 2024 12:19

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in