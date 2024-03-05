Harry Kane goals ‘change Bayern Munich’s season’ and ensure Champions League progress

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Kane believes Bayern Munich’s victory over Lazio to reach the Champions League quarter-finals could “change their season” after the England captain scored twice to keep their hopes of winning a title this campaign alive.

Bayern trailed Lazio after a 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Italy, but the German side turned the tie around at home through headers from England captain Kane and Thomas Muller before half-time.

Kane then added his second of the night, and his 33rd Bayern goal in 33 appearances this season, to ensure Thomas Tuchel’s side progressed to the last eight ahead of the quarter-final draw next Friday.

Bayern had won just one of their previous five matches in all competitions, while they trail Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points having already been knocked out of the German Cup this season.

"It’s a perfect evening for us. It was a big game," Kane told CBS Sports. "We were 1-0 down in the first leg. It’s obviously a big moment in our season. It was a top performance.

"Of course we know we have to improve, but nights like this can really change the season. I’m really proud of the boys and we just have to keep this momentum going."

Kane has scored six goals in the Champions League this season, the most with Kylian Mbappe, along with 27 in the Bundesliga. But his two goals against Lazio were arguably his most important yet for the Bavarians.

Lazio barely offered a threat after going behind, but the Italian side missed a golden opportunity moments before Kane’s opener when Ciro Immobile headed wide from close range.

Kane then scored his first Champions League knockout stage goal in five years with a diving header, before Muller added a second from a Matthijs de Ligt volley on the stroke of half-time.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker killed off any hopes of a Lazio comeback in the 68th minute, tapping in on the rebound after Leroy Sane’s shot was palmed into his path.

Kane scored his 33rd goal of the season on the rebound (REUTERS)

Kane now has 27 Champions League goals, with Wayne Rooney the only Englishman to have scored more in the competition (30), while he has now scored more goals in Uefa competitions (including the Europa League) than any other English player with 51.

It ensured Bayern made it through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the 12th time in 13 seasons, where they were joined by Paris Saint-Germain after Mbappe scored twice to complete a 4-1 aggregate win over Real Sociedad.

With a 2-0 lead in their pocket from the first leg, PSG were comfortable throughout. Mbappe, the top scorer across Europe’s top five leagues so far this season, offered an early warning sign when he turned a shot narrowly over the bar from Fabian Ruiz’s cut-back in the fifth minute.

PSG were the dominant force and went ahead after 15 minutes through Mbappe’s fifth Champions League goal of the season, bending the ball across goal and inside the far post.

Mbappe joined Kane on six goals in the Champions League this season (Getty Images)

Mbappe punished Sociedad again 11 minutes into the second half, bursting on to Lee Kang-in’s through ball and whipping the ball in majestically at the near post. Mikel Merino scored a consolation for Sociedad a minute from time.

Includes reporting from Reuters