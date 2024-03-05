Champions League last-16 schedule, dates, fixtures and more

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Champions League is back this week as the knockout stage of the competition continues with the last-16 return legs.

Defending champions Manchester City earned a 3-1 victory at FC Copenhagen to take a lead back to the Etihad on Wednesday night, where Pep Guardiola’s side will look to book their place in the quarter-finals.

It’s a little trickier for Arsenal, however, as Mikel Arteta’s team suffered a late 1-0 defeat in Porto. The Gunners must come from behind next Tuesday if they are to continue their European campaign.

Bayern Munich will also be looking to overturn a 1-0 defeat at home when the German champions host Lazio tonight, while Real Madrid host RB Leipzig having secured a 1-0 victory in Germany.

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan both claimed victories over Spanish opposition in Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid, respectively, and will look to finish the job in their second legs.

While Barcelona host Napoli following a 1-1 draw in Italy, and Borussia Dortmund welcome PSV having also played out a 1-1 tie in the Netherlands. Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the last-16 fixtures take place?

Second legs:

5 March

Real Sociedad v PSG

Bayern v Lazio

6 March

Man City v Copenhagen

Real Madrid v Leipzig

12 March

Arsenal v Porto

Barcelona v Napoli

13 March

Atletico Madrid v Inter

Dortmund v PSV

First legs results:

13 February

Copenhagen 1-3 Man City

Leipzig 0-1 Real Madrid

14 February

PSG 2-0 Real Sociedad

Lazio 1-0 Bayern Munich

20 February

Inter 1-0 Atletico Madrid

PSV 1-1 Dortmund

21 February

Porto 1-0 Arsenal

Napoli 1-1 Barcelona

When is the draw for the quarter-finals?

The quarter-final, and semi-final, draw will take place on Friday 15 March 2024.