Champions League last-16 schedule, dates, fixtures and more
The Champions League knockout stage continues this week with the last-16 second legs
The Champions League is back this week as the knockout stage of the competition continues with the last-16 return legs.
Defending champions Manchester City earned a 3-1 victory at FC Copenhagen to take a lead back to the Etihad on Wednesday night, where Pep Guardiola’s side will look to book their place in the quarter-finals.
It’s a little trickier for Arsenal, however, as Mikel Arteta’s team suffered a late 1-0 defeat in Porto. The Gunners must come from behind next Tuesday if they are to continue their European campaign.
Bayern Munich will also be looking to overturn a 1-0 defeat at home when the German champions host Lazio tonight, while Real Madrid host RB Leipzig having secured a 1-0 victory in Germany.
Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan both claimed victories over Spanish opposition in Real Sociedad and Atlético Madrid, respectively, and will look to finish the job in their second legs.
While Barcelona host Napoli following a 1-1 draw in Italy, and Borussia Dortmund welcome PSV having also played out a 1-1 tie in the Netherlands. Here’s everything you need to know.
When will the last-16 fixtures take place?
Second legs:
5 March
Real Sociedad v PSG
Bayern v Lazio
6 March
Man City v Copenhagen
Real Madrid v Leipzig
12 March
Arsenal v Porto
Barcelona v Napoli
13 March
Atletico Madrid v Inter
Dortmund v PSV
First legs results:
13 February
Copenhagen 1-3 Man City
Leipzig 0-1 Real Madrid
14 February
PSG 2-0 Real Sociedad
Lazio 1-0 Bayern Munich
20 February
Inter 1-0 Atletico Madrid
PSV 1-1 Dortmund
21 February
Porto 1-0 Arsenal
Napoli 1-1 Barcelona
When is the draw for the quarter-finals?
The quarter-final, and semi-final, draw will take place on Friday 15 March 2024.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies