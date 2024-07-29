Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A fundraiser set up to help Meghan Markle’s “rejected and abandoned” father after his 80th birthday is approaching £50,000 – nearly five times its original target.

The GoFundMe was set up by royal author and socialite Lady Colin Campbell after Thomas Markle admitted earlier this year that his one birthday wish was to reconnect with his daughter “but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won’t be in touch.”

Thomas, who turned 80 this month, admitted that he would love to finally meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, however, he has accepted that this is also unlikely.

“I would love to meet my grandchildren, but I would be happy with a photograph at this stage,” he added to the MailOnline.

This inspired Lady Colin to launch the fundraiser in a bid to show Mr Markle “that there are still people in the world with good hearts, good values, and good intentions.”

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe has raised £45,000 from over 2,300 donors, more than quadrupling its initial £10,000 target.

Mr Markle’s relationship with his daughter, now 42, soured in 2018 when it emerged that he had taken part in a staged paparazzi photoshoot ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

While he was scheduled to walk her down the aisle at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, he had to pull out of the service entirely after suffering two heart attacks.

Thomas Markle has repeatedly pleaded with his daughter through the press to reconcile. ( Good Morning Britain )

After stepping down as a working royal, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that the relationship broke down as she found it difficult to “reconcile” her father’s “betrayal” with the press.

Lady Colin wrote on the GoFundMe: “Many people have suggested that I spearhead this fundraiser to meaningfully note Thomas Markle Sr’s 80th birthday.

“He has been exceedingly generous with his time and money over the years, as I have learnt from the teachers at his daughter’s school, who could not sing his praises highly enough.”

Lady Colin continued: “His kindness and generosity are well known in the film community, and I agree that now that he has been rejected and abandoned by the daughter, those of us who wish to show him solidarity and give him the acknowledgement he should be getting from the actual recipient of his largesse, will hopefully, through our contributions, no matter how small, demonstrate to him that there are still people in the world with good hearts, good values, and good intentions.

“Hopefully our actions provide him with the comfort he deserves in more ways than one in his declining days.”

Thomas Markle holding baby daughter Meghan. ( Instagram )

Mr Markle claims that he had a good relationship with his daughter until she got into a romantic relationship with Prince Harry, who he has never met.

He admits that he does not understand why Harry, 39, never attempted to meet him, despite having the means to do so ahead marrying his daughter.

“What man gets married without meeting his wife’s father?” he told the MailOnline.

The GoFundMe for Mr Markle has been flooded with messages of support from people similarly estranged from family members.

One donor wrote: “Sending you love and hugs from New Zealand. Hoping you get to see your grandchildren soon.”

King Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle in her father’s absence. ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

“My father is gone from this earth and I wish I could give him a hug,” added a second. “I want to give it to you and just know that you have daughters around the world now. You are loved.”

A third well-wisher praised: “Thank you Lady C for this wonderful page! So very happy to contribute. Wishing Thomas Markle Sr prosperity, health and love on his next trip around the sun. And a hug from all of us. I pray that this page and these messages bring Thomas a small comfort.”

The Independent has reached out to Lady Colin Campbell and a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.