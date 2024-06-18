Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An explosive new biography about the Beckhams has claimed Meghan Markle “deluded” herself into thinking she was higher in social ranking than Victoria.

The claim was made by the celebrity biographer Tom Bower in his tell-all The House of Beckham, which details Posh and David’s allegedly tumultuous relationship with each other and other celebrities.

Reflecting on the relationship between the couple and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the biographer claims that Meghan initially “put on airs” around Victoria.

This was allegedly the result of two things: Meghan, as a Californian, “felt little in common” with the former Spice Girl and because of her status within the Royal family.

“In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame,” Bower wrote. “As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order.

“She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess.”

But despite Meghan’s alleged decision to place herself above Victoria in her internal social ranking, the Beckhams reportedly made an effort with the former Suits star.

This was claimed to be a result of their long-standing friendship with Prince Harry and William.

The Beckhams were two of the many famous faces at Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding. ( Getty Images )

Bower claimed that after Meghan became a resident at Kensington Palace “a member of Victoria’s staff offered Harry’s fiancé advice on the best facials and hairdressing in London.”

The soon-to-be Duchess allegedly also asked Victoria if she could give her free clothes and handbags, but this was “vetoed by the Palace for being against their rules.”

Meghan reportedly took the Beckhams up on their hospitality during a private trip to Los Angeles where she stayed in their Beverly Hills residence.

“Her excuse was to avoid the paparazzi. At no cost, all her needs were secretly provided for by the Beckhams’ staff,” Bower wrote.

“If there was a hint that Meghan was taking advantage of her new status, the Beckhams pushed their gripes aside.”

Prince Harry had already established a friendship with the Beckhams prior to his relationship with Meghan Markle. ( Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation )

However, while the two women managed to find common ground, or at the very least a way to exist in the limelight together, their relationship allegedly soured as a result of a story in The Sun.

“Only after The Sun reported how Victoria had given Meghan make-up advice did the relationship between the two ambitious women crash,” Bower explained.

“Sensitive to the media’s probing into her unusual past, Meghan was outraged by The Sun’s report. This was the latest of a series of nasty revelations by London’s newspapers.

“Harry was ordered to complain to David Beckham.”

The fifth in line to the throne’s alleged complaint saw the former Manchester United star ask his wife how The Sun had got a hold of the information.

That’s when Victoria reportedly denied having a hand in the tabloid story and instead blamed a beautician “although the culprit was probably a boastful publicist employed by Beckham.”

Meghan was reportedly unhappy for people to learn that she had taken make-up advice from Victoria Beckham. ( Getty Images )

The biographer then claims that a further issue soured the relationship between the two couples – Prince William’s ongoing friendship with the Beckhams.

“Ever since the World Cup bid in 2010, the two had enjoyed a good relationship,” Bower wrote. “For the Sussexes, who were already complaining about their unequal status and wealth compared to the Cambridges, the sight of Becks with William was annoying.”

Bower claims that in a bid to “punish” the couple, the Sussexes chose not to invite them to their wedding dinner, despite inviting other big names like George Clooney, who Meghan did not personally know.

The relationship between the two couples is now described as “frosty” by commentators.

An anonymous insider told The Mail on Sunday that there was “unlikely” to be a reconciliation after David was left “bloody furious” by the accusation that the Beckhams had leaked information about the Sussexes to the press.

In his previous book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors Bower claimed the duchess had failed to return a pair of Aquazzura shoes to a fashion photoshoot sparking a social media storm.

The book also suggested Meghan complained about the size of her hotel room at the 4-star Place d’Armes, and that she be registered under an alias to avoid being photographed before her relationship with Prince Harry hit the headlines.

The House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power is set to be released on 20 June. The Independent has reached out to representatives of the Sussexes for comment.