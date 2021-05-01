Two men rescued after becoming trapped half a mile underground near Barnard Castle

Two men have been rescued after becoming trapped in a disused mine near Barnard Castle.

The men were stuck half a mile underground when they were rescued by County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service. They are both completely unharmed.

The site, which is situated about 10 miles northwest of Barnard Castle, was used to mine lead before being shuttered after the lead industry collapsed in 1884.

Six fire and rescue crews were called to High Skears, Middleton-In-Teesdale, on Friday, the service said, by a third man who was able to get to safety.

The rescue was led by the Cumbria Ore Mines Rescue Unit (Comru) with 18 team members turning out.

The service’s group manager Phil Innis said Cumbrian Ore Mines Rescue Unit led the efforts to reach the men.

Mr Innis said: “Luckily, both men were rescued safely and uninjured and I’d like to thank our crews and all of the agencies involved their professionalism in what was an extremely complex rescue in challenging conditions.”

Additional reporting by Press Association