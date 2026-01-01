Snow warnings upgraded to amber in wintry start to new year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weather warnings for snow have been upgraded to amber in some parts of the UK while yellow warnings are in place elsewhere as people face a wintry start to the new year.

The Met Office has issued amber warnings for heavy snow showers that could bring disruption in parts of the Highlands and north-east Scotland between midday on Friday and midday on Saturday.

It warns accumulations of 10-20cm of snow are likely at low levels, with 30-40cm possible on high ground, while winds could lead to temporary blizzard conditions.

Forecasters said some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely, as are power cuts and disruption on the roads, while some rural communities could become cut off.

Weather warnings are already in force on New Year’s Day in Scotland, with a yellow warning of snow and ice covering the northern part of the country.

The Met Office predicts 2-5cm could be lying by Thursday evening, with 10cm accumulating by Friday morning, while up to 20cm could build up above 200 metres.

The warning is in force until midnight on Friday and at the weekend it extends further south, covering the area down to Perth and southerly parts of Argyll and Bute until midnight on Sunday.

Cold temperatures are expected around the country on New Year’s Day.

Those planning a walk or swim on January 1 can expect chilly conditions with highs of 5C expected in Belfast, 7C in London, 6C in Manchester, 3C in Edinburgh and 8C in Cardiff, according to the forecaster.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the Met Office said a “dip in the sea” on Thursday will feel “relatively mild compared to the wind chill that can be expected on land”, adding that people along eastern coasts should be aware of large waves and higher tides brought by strong winds.

On Friday, a yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued across large parts of England and Wales between midnight and noon, including Chester and Greater Manchester down to London and Kent.

Snow up to 5cm could blanket some areas, especially on higher ground in parts of North Wales and north-west England.

Separate yellow warnings are in place for Northern Ireland between midnight and 10am on Friday.

People have been urged to prepare for longer journey times by road, and on bus and train services.

The forecaster has also warned of injuries due to slips and falls on icy surfaces, which will develop quickly as sleet and snow clears.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “This warning highlights the risk of disruptive snow showers and icy surfaces, particularly in northern and eastern areas, with impacts on travel and potential hazards for the public.

“We expect this cold spell to persist into the weekend and on into next week, with further warnings possible as temperatures remain well below average and snow showers continue in places.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued warnings for the start of the year.

It previously issued amber cold health alerts in the North East and North West of England.

However, yellow alerts have been upgraded to amber across the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, and London.

These warnings are in place until 10am on January 6.

The UKHSA said it means the weather is “likely” to cause significant impacts across health and social care services, including a “rise in deaths” among those with health conditions or aged 65 or over.

Dr Paul Coleman, consultant in health protection at the UKHSA, said: “The weather is forecast to be very cold across England over the coming few days.

“Low temperatures like these can have serious impacts on the health of some people, particularly older people and those with serious health conditions.

“Exposure to cold can lead to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

“It is therefore really important, as the colder weather sets in, to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.”