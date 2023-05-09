Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The chief of the Metropolitan Police has defended the force’s controversial coronation arrests and said crowds actually cheered the crackdown.

Writing for the Evening Standard, Sir Mark Rowley said it was “unfortunate” that the demonstrators were unable to join fellow activists on Saturday following their detention.

The six were the first arrests to be made under the sweeping Public Order Act, under suspicion of going equipped to “lock-on” - a measure protesters use to make it harder for police to move them.

Sir Mark wrote in the Standard: “While it is unfortunate that the six people affected by this were unable to join the hundreds of peaceful protesters, I support the officers’ actions in this unique fast-moving operational context.”

He added: “Protest is an important right in any democracy, but it is limited and has to be carefully balanced alongside consideration for the rights of others so they too can go about their normal business – in this case participating in a once-in-a-generation event.”

He went on to say that crowds cheered as 17 protesters were arrested along The Mall before the start of the procession on Saturday morning.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak defended the new powers, which came into force last week, saying it was right for officers to have the power to tackle "serious disruption”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has urged Sir Mark to conduct a review into some of the arrests made during the policing of the coronation.

In a letter to the commissioner, Mr Khan wrote: “Despite the welcome efforts of so many committed officers, it is clear that some of the arrests made have given rise to concerns and, in my oversight role as Mayor, I am seeking assurance from you that the issues related to these will be subject to a review and lessons learned.”

On Monday, Scotland Yard expressed regret that the six people arrested ahead of the King’s coronation were unable to join fellow anti-monarchy protesters. The Metropolitan Police were threatened with legal action when no charges were brought.

Republic chief executive Graham Smith said a chief inspector and two other Metropolitan Police officers personally apologised to him over what he called a “disgraceful episode” after they visited him on Monday evening.

The Metropolitan Police issued a lengthy defence as it confirmed Mr Smith and five others have been told they face no further action after being arrested on Saturday and bailed.

The force said it had arrested the group using new powers under the much-criticised Public Order Act after it was believed items found alongside a large number of placards could be used as “lock-on devices” to cause disruption.

“Those arrested stated the items would be used to secure their placards, and the investigation has been unable to prove intent to use them to lock on and disrupt the event,” the statement said.

“This evening, all six have had their bail cancelled and no further action will be taken.

“We regret that those six people arrested were unable to join the wider group of protesters in Trafalgar Square and elsewhere on the procession route.”

