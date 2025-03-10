Michael Mosley’s son writes book on weight-loss drugs continuing father’s work

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The son of the late TV doctor Michael Mosley is publishing a new guide to using weight-loss drugs as he honours his father’s memory.

Mosley, known for fronting BBC and Channel 4 documentaries on health and diet, popularised the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet.

He died aged 67 while on holiday on the Greek island of Symi last year, after going for a walk on the island in sweltering conditions.

Dr Jack Mosley, a GP registrar, who researched GLP-1 drug brands including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound with his father, has written the book Food Noise: How Weight Loss Medication And Smart Nutrition Can Silence Your Cravings.

His mother, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, is also bringing out a cookbook titled Eating Together: A Recipe For Parenting.

Dr Mosley said: “My father, Michael, believed in empowering people with knowledge so they could take control of their own health.

“My hope is that this book might do exactly that: equip as many people as possible with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions around weight-loss drugs and to show that changes to your lifestyle and improving your diet is essential to keep healthy while you are taking the medicine.”

He believes the weight-loss drugs are a “game changer”, but thinks they need to be used safely so people do not become malnourished as a consequence of suppressed eating.

In Food Noise, he explains the science behind the diabetes and weight-loss drugs and suggests what to eat while using them, to maintain good nutrition and retain muscle mass, along with what to do to keep the weight off using recipes and meal plans after stopping the medication.

Semaglutide, commonly known by the brand names Wegovy or Ozempic, and tirzepatides such as Mounjaro and Zepbound, have been increasingly used outside of diabetes for weight loss.

Wegovy and Mountjaro can be bought from online pharmacies without needing to visit a GP in the UK, and Ozempic has been “prescribed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes to protect supply for diabetes patients” under guidelines.

Concerns about the misprescribing and potential supply shortages of these drugs has led to the General Pharmaceutical Council tightening the criteria under which they can be given to patients by online pharmacies.

Dr Bailey Mosley, also a GP, has written recipe books including The Fast 800 Recipe Book, The 8-Week Blood Sugar Diet Recipe Book, The Fast 800 Easy, The Fast 800 Keto Recipe Book and The Fast 800 Treats to accompany Mosley’s work.

She said: “As a family, we have been truly humbled by the countless stories we’ve heard from people who tell us Michael made a meaningful difference to their lives.

“I am thrilled that Octopus is supporting Jack and me in continuing what we regard as a family mission: arming as many people as possible with the information they need to live healthier and happier lives.”

In December, a coroner recorded an open conclusion into Mosley’s death, and concluded that the “most likely” cause was either “heatstroke (accidental) or a non-identified pathological cause”.

There was a search for Mosley, after the doctor-turned-science broadcaster was originally reported missing in June, while on holiday with his wife, before his body was found days later.

In July, the BBC honoured the presenter with a day dedicated to him, with presenters and audiences encouraged to do “just one thing” to improve their well-being.

He had presented BBC Radio 4’s Just One Thing, and the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain.

Short Books, part of Octopus Publishing, will put out Food Noise by Dr Mosley on April 24, while Eating Together by Dr Bailey Mosley comes out on September 11.