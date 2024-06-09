Jump to content

‘Dr Michael Mosley would often tell me how his own health battles were the inspiration for his work’

From the daily routine Mosley kept with his wife to fighting insomnia and reversing his type 2 diabetes, Maria Lally, who regularly talked to the presenter, reflects on the man who always lived by the rules that he set for others, changing not only his own health but that of a generation...

Sunday 09 June 2024 14:40
Dr Michael Mosley first found fame with his revolutionary 5:2 diet
Dr Michael Mosley first found fame with his revolutionary 5:2 diet (Getty)

Written under a post on the local Rhodes Facebook group, discussing the disappearance of Dr Michael Mosley a few days ago, was the comment: “He’s such a genuine person, passionate about helping others,” while another wrote, “I owe him so much,” before explaining his how one of his books “practically saved my life”. Sadly, a body believed to be his has now been found, with tributes flooding in from Jamie Oliver and Piers Morgan.

I first interviewed Michael Mosley in 2019. I knew all about him of course. He was one of the UK’s most well-known doctors and presented several BBC documentaries, appeared on This Morning, and wrote several bestselling books including The 5:2 Diet in 2013, which sold more than 1.4 million copies. It was revolutionary in popularising the idea of intermittent fasting, which until then few of us had ever heard of. 

The next time we spoke was a few months later in April 2020 when the UK had just been thrown into lockdown.

