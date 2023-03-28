Woman, 25, collapses and dies at Michael Owen’s stables

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman working at stables owned by ex-Liverpool footballer Michael Owen has collapsed and died, police said.

The unnamed 25-year-old fell ill at around 8:50am on Tuesday at the Manor House Stables, in Malpas, Cheshire, owned by the ex-Liverpool footballer.

Emergency services attended the stables, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Cheshire Police said in a statement.

Officers said the death is not being treated as suspicious and her next of kin have been informed.

Posting on Twitter, Manor House Stables said: “It is with deep sadness that we have to announce that a much-valued member of our team died at work this morning.

“The family have been informed and both the family and the team at Manor House request privacy at this time.”

The stables, built as a training facility created for Owen, 43, and his family, were set up in 2006.

It has been the base for trainer Hugo Palmer since last spring.