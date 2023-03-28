Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman, 25, collapses and dies at Michael Owen’s stables

The unnamed 25-year-old fell ill at around 8:50am on Tuesday at the Manor House Stables, owned by the ex-Liverpool footballer, in Malpas, Cheshire

Kate Plummer
Tuesday 28 March 2023 16:16
Comments
<p>Former Liverpool striker owns Manor House Stables where a staff member died on Tuesday </p>

Former Liverpool striker owns Manor House Stables where a staff member died on Tuesday

A woman working at stables owned by ex-Liverpool footballer Michael Owen has collapsed and died, police said.

The unnamed 25-year-old fell ill at around 8:50am on Tuesday at the Manor House Stables, in Malpas, Cheshire, owned by the ex-Liverpool footballer.

Emergency services attended the stables, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Cheshire Police said in a statement.

Officers said the death is not being treated as suspicious and her next of kin have been informed.

Recommended

Posting on Twitter, Manor House Stables said: “It is with deep sadness that we have to announce that a much-valued member of our team died at work this morning.

“The family have been informed and both the family and the team at Manor House request privacy at this time.”

The stables, built as a training facility created for Owen, 43, and his family, were set up in 2006.

It has been the base for trainer Hugo Palmer since last spring.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in