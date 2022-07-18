Fire breaks out at chemical plant in Cheshire

A major fire broke out at a hazardous waste plant in Cheshire on Monday night.

Twelve fire engines were sent to Brooks Lane in Middlewich which Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said involved barrels of industrial waste.

The fire began just after 8.30pm and was still burning as of 10pm, the fire service said.

CFRS advised nearby residents to keep their windows and doors shut due to the large smoke plume from the fire, while bystanders were told to clear the area.

No casualties had been reported, the fire service said.

Footage on social media showed columns of thick black smoke billowing out from the site of BIP Environmental, a waste management and transfer station which specialises in the disposal of hazardous waste, chemicals and more.

CFRS said the fire spread across several shipping containers containing barrels of industrial waste stacked on wooden pallets.

Several roads were closed around Middlewich town centre.

Earlier on Monday firefighters were called to a large blaze around one mile north on a farm on King Street in Byley.

(Cheshire Fire and Rescue)

The fire spanned an area of around 300 square metres and took crews around five hours to fully extinguish.

Tyres and wood were alight in the blaze, which came close to an outbuilding on the farm, CFRS said.

Firefighters also had to deal with a large fire on a farm in nearby Rixton for which they called in the assistance of the wildfire unit.

Fire crews around the country have warned the public to take care in the hot, dry weather Britain is experiencing as the conditions allow fires to start and spread easily.