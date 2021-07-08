Migrants who steer dinghies across English Channel to claim asylum will no longer be prosecuted

The Home Office has labelled small boat pilots “people smugglers” and threatened to jail them for life, despite an official report finding organised crime group members are not on board.
It has been pushing to criminalise Channel crossings after Priti Patel’s vow to make the route “unviable” was followed by record numbers, with officials using drones to film dinghies and single out migrants who steering them.
Since last year, the offence of assisting unlawful migration - which was previously used against people smugglers such as lorry drivers who took substantial payment - has been controverisally used to prosecute boat pilots.
The change has seen 19 migrants who steered boats jailed since June 2020, for terms between 16 months and four-and-a-half years.
New legal guidance released by the CPS on Tuesday says: “In cases involving the use of a boat where the sole intention is to be intercepted by Border Force at sea and brought into port for asylum claims to be made, no breach of immigration law will take place … the same applies where the intention is to sail the boat to a designated port of entry in order to claim asylum.”
The guidance says that in those circumstances, asylum seekers have not entered the UK under the terms of the Immigration Act.
For a migrant to be prosecuted for steering a boat, there will have to be evidence that they were trying to clandestinely reach shore and escape, rather than claiming asylum.
The government has repeatedly vowed to crack down on small boat crossings, but the guidance says that prosecutors must treat them in the same way as other forms of entry like lorries or cars.
They must also take into account the fact that organised crime groups on the European mainland may not give migrants a choice about their method of travel.
✕
Priti Patel says asylum system is 'broken' and promises reform
Frank Ferguson, the CPS lead on immigration crime, said: “We are confident the approach we have agreed today strikes a proportionate balance between deterring criminal gangs from attempting dangerous crossings and acting in the interests of justice and compassion.”
The CPS said it created the new guidance for clarity and transparency, and take into account a successful appeal by an Iranian asylum seeker who was jailed for steering a dinghy.
Fouad Kakei’s case sparked a review of ongoing CPS prosecutions that saw charges against 11 migrants for steering small boats dropped last month.
Record numbers of people have made the perilous journey across the English Channel in small boats so far this year, with nearly 6,000 reaching the UK in the first six months of 2021.
The CPS guidance comes days after the government unveiled its new Nationality and Borders Bill, which would increase prison sentences for immigration offences and allow potentially deadly “pushback” operations.
The bill includes clauses to allow the UK to be able to send asylum seekers to a “safe third country” and to submit claims at a “designated place” determined by the home secretary.
The proposed changes also have the potential to criminalise people who rescue asylum seekers from drowning and help them to shore, because the offence will no longer have to be “for gain”.
The new Nationality and Borders Bill would increase the maximum sentence for the offence of assisting unlawful immigration to life, as well as increasing the penalty for the separate offence of illegal entry from six months’ imprisonment to four years.
UK news in pictures
Show all 50
A report by the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration previously found smuggling activity was mostly taking place in France and there were “no organised crime group members onboard the boats”.
Judge Rupert Lowe said: “The pilot-migrant in the type of case under consideration here is not in any realistic sense acting as part of a trafficking gang ...he is one of a boatload of migrants who are effectively indistinguishable from one another, except for that fact that he happens to have agreed to steer.”
Charities say asylum seekers have no choice but to attempt dangerous boat journeys because of a lack of legal alternatives, but the government has increased its scope to declare asylum claims from people who have passed through safe third countries such as France inadmissible.
But no returns agreements have yet been secured with EU countries to replace the Dublin Regulation, which allowed the transfer of asylum seekers back to countries they had previously passed through until the end of the Brexit transition period.
The British government’s flagship scheme for resettling refugees from camps outside Europe was paused between March and December 2020, and the end of the Brexit transition period on 1 January has made family reunification harder.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies