‘No evidence of espionage’ over secret MoD papers left at bus stop

Secret Ministry of Defence (MoD) papers appearing at a Kent bus stop is down to an individual’s mistake, an investigation has found.

The investigation found no evidence of espionage and concluded that there has been no compromise of the papers, which included documents relating to the likely reaction of the Russians to the passage of the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender through waters off the coast of Crimea and to the UK military presence in Afghanistan.

The papers were found by a member of the public and handed to the BBC. The broadcasting company said that 50 pages of classified information had been found in a “soggy heap” behind the bus stop.

MPs had been told that the leak was the result of a mistake by one individual who reported the loss to the MoD.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told MPs: “We are confident that we have recovered all the secret papers.”

He added: “The investigation has found no evidence of espionage and has concluded there has been no compromise of the papers by our adversaries.”

The individual has since been removed from “sensitive work” and has already had their security clearance suspended pending a full review.

Mr Wallace said: “The investigation has independently confirmed the circumstances of the loss, including the management of the papers within the department, the location at which the papers were lost and the manner in which that occurred.

“These are consistent with the events self-reported by the individual.”

He added: “For security reasons, the department will be making no further comment on the nature of the loss or on the identity of the individual.”

Additional reporting by Press Association