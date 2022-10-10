Body found on roof in Leeds after man went missing for a week

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A body wrapped in a blanket has been found on a rooftop in Leeds after a man was missing for a week.

According to West Yorkshire Police, the body is believed to be that of missing Gerard Colgan, 32, who was reported missing from the address in Chapletown since 2 October.

Harehills Avenue was closed off by the emergency services on Sunday after the body wrapped in a blanket was discovered on the roof of a terraced house.

West Yorkshire Police are still investigating the incident but have said there are no suspicious circumstances involved in the death. Formal identification is also yet to take place but police have contacted Mr Colgan’s family who are being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 2.40pm on Sunday, the body was located on the roof. While formal identification is yet to be completed, it is believed to be Mr Colgan and his family has been informed.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been notified.”

Gerard 'Ged' Colgan, is said to also have links to the Hyde Park and city centre area of Leeds and there were concerns for his welfare after his disappearance. Friends say he was last seen in the Chapeltown and Chapel Allerton areas last Sunday, 2 October.

His brother issued an appeal on Facebook for answers. Rory Colgan wrote: “My brothers (not been seen for a few days and were all a little concerned about his wellbeing.”

Flyers had been released urging anyone with information to contact Gerard’s family and friends as well as West Yorkshire Police.

It comes days after 10-year-old Frederico Mendes and his mother Dalia Baptista, 30, were found dead in their flat in Leeds. West Yorkshire Police said they were treating the boy's death as murder, but were not looking for anyone else.

Police were called to Cross Ingram Road, in the Holbeck area of Leeds on Thursday, 15 September, after concerns were raised for the safety of those inside.

In a post on an online fundraising page, Cintia Costa said the mother suffered from depression “which sadly became too much for her to cope.”

She said she wanted to raise money to support her cousin's family with funeral costs “at such a painful time”.