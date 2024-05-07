MoD hack news – live: ‘China cyberattack’ sees thousands of UK armed forces workers’ details accessed
MPs will be informed of cyberattack in parliament on Tuesday
The Ministry of Defence has been targeted in a cyberattack on a third party payroll system including the details of tens of thousands of British armed forces and veterans, according to reports.
The MoD has been working over the last three days to understand the scale of the recently-discovered hack, and MPs will be informed officially in parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Sky News reported.
China’s foreign ministry appeared to deny claims that Beijing was behind the attack, saying: “China firmly opposes and fights all forms of cyberattacks. China also rejects use of this politically to smear other countries.”
But senior Tory Tobias Ellwood alleged that the targeting of a payroll system “points to China” and could be part of “strategy to see who might be coerced”.
Government minister Mel Stride said the MoD had “acted very swiftly” to take the database offline, adding: “It's a third-party database and certainly not one run directly by the MoD.”
It comes after Chinese “state-affiliated actors” were blamed by the government for two “malicious” cyberattack campaigns in the UK between 2021 and 2022.
Targeting payroll system ‘points to China’, claims senior Tory
Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has said the targeting of a third-party payroll system used by the Ministry of Defence has all the hallmarks of a Chinese cyber attack.
The ex-soldier and former Commons defence committee chair told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme: “Targeting the names of the payroll system and service personnel’s bank details, this does point to China because it can be as part of a plan, a strategy to see who might be coerced.”
Mr Ellwood said China had been caught out trying to gain information from RAF pilots in the past.
Beijing claims it ‘firmly opposes and fights all forms of cyberattacks'
China as appeared to deny reports claiming it was behind a cyberattack on Britain’s Ministry of Defence.
In a statement, China’s foreign ministry said: “China firmly opposes and fights all forms of cyberattacks. China also rejects use of this politically to smear other countries.”
MoD acted ‘very swiftly’ to take database offline, minister says
The government’s work and pensions minister Mel Stride said the database allegedly targeted in the attack, which was managed by an external contractor, had been taken offline quickly and that more information on the attack would be provided soon.
“The MoD has acted very swiftly to take this database offline. It’s a third-party database and certainly not one run directly by the MoD,” he told Sky News.
Full report: UK’s Ministry of Defence ‘hacked by China’
A massive Chinese cyberattack targeted the UK’s Ministry of Defence in a breach revealing the details of armed forces personnel, according to reports.
The attack, believed to have been done two or three times, was on a third-party payroll system including the details of tens of thousands of British armed forces and veterans.
The MoD has been working over the last three days to understand the scale of the hack, after it was recently discovered, Sky News reported. The Ministry of Defence was approached for comment.
It is not believed any data was taken and the MoD urged service people not to be concerned for their safety. MPs will be told about the attack on Tuesday.
The names and bank details of MoD employees were revealed in the Chinese cyberattack, according to reports
