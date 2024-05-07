Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1715070223

MoD hack news – live: ‘China cyberattack’ sees thousands of UK armed forces workers’ details accessed

MPs will be informed of cyberattack in parliament on Tuesday

Andy Gregory
Tuesday 07 May 2024 09:23
(iStock)

The Ministry of Defence has been targeted in a cyberattack on a third party payroll system including the details of tens of thousands of British armed forces and veterans, according to reports.

The MoD has been working over the last three days to understand the scale of the recently-discovered hack, and MPs will be informed officially in parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Sky News reported.

China’s foreign ministry appeared to deny claims that Beijing was behind the attack, saying: “China firmly opposes and fights all forms of cyberattacks. China also rejects use of this politically to smear other countries.”

But senior Tory Tobias Ellwood alleged that the targeting of a payroll system “points to China” and could be part of “strategy to see who might be coerced”.

Government minister Mel Stride said the MoD had “acted very swiftly” to take the database offline, adding: “It's a third-party database and certainly not one run directly by the MoD.”

It comes after Chinese “state-affiliated actors” were blamed by the government for two “malicious” cyberattack campaigns in the UK between 2021 and 2022.

1715070164

Targeting payroll system ‘points to China’, claims senior Tory

Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has said the targeting of a third-party payroll system used by the Ministry of Defence has all the hallmarks of a Chinese cyber attack.

The ex-soldier and former Commons defence committee chair told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme: “Targeting the names of the payroll system and service personnel’s bank details, this does point to China because it can be as part of a plan, a strategy to see who might be coerced.”

Mr Ellwood said China had been caught out trying to gain information from RAF pilots in the past.

Andy Gregory7 May 2024 09:22
1715069893

Beijing claims it ‘firmly opposes and fights all forms of cyberattacks'

China as appeared to deny reports claiming it was behind a cyberattack on Britain’s Ministry of Defence.

In a statement, China’s foreign ministry said: “China firmly opposes and fights all forms of cyberattacks. China also rejects use of this politically to smear other countries.”

Andy Gregory7 May 2024 09:18
1715069557

MoD acted ‘very swiftly’ to take database offline, minister says

The government’s work and pensions minister Mel Stride said the database allegedly targeted in the attack, which was managed by an external contractor, had been taken offline quickly and that more information on the attack would be provided soon.

“The MoD has acted very swiftly to take this database offline. It’s a third-party database and certainly not one run directly by the MoD,” he told Sky News.

Andy Gregory7 May 2024 09:12
1715069455

Full report: UK’s Ministry of Defence ‘hacked by China’

A massive Chinese cyberattack targeted the UK’s Ministry of Defence in a breach revealing the details of armed forces personnel, according to reports.

The attack, believed to have been done two or three times, was on a third-party payroll system including the details of tens of thousands of British armed forces and veterans.

The MoD has been working over the last three days to understand the scale of the hack, after it was recently discovered, Sky News reported. The Ministry of Defence was approached for comment.

It is not believed any data was taken and the MoD urged service people not to be concerned for their safety. MPs will be told about the attack on Tuesday.

My colleague Alexander Butler has more in this report:

China suspected of massive cyber attack on database of UK armed forces personnel

The names and bank details of MoD employees were revealed in the Chinese cyberattack, according to reports

Andy Gregory7 May 2024 09:10
1715069373

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on The Independent’s politics liveblog, where we’ll be bringing you the latest updates on reports of a huge cyberattack targeting Britain’s Ministry of Defence.

Andy Gregory7 May 2024 09:09

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in