Mortgages - live: Hunt unveils new help for homeowners after crunch meeting with banks
Lenders agree borrowers will have more flexibility without credit score being affected, chancellor says
Mortgage-holders will be offered a series of steps to help them deal with the hike in interest rates that leaves some facing extra payments of thousands of pounds a month, the chancellor has announced.
After a key meeting with lenders, Jeremy Hunt unveiled new measures including the ability to talk to their bank or building society without it affecting their credit score.
Mr Hunt, who resisted offering borrowers government support, said banks and building societies had agreed to implement a 12-month minimum term before repossessing homes.
And he said the lenders would allow struggling borrowers to extend the term of their mortgages or move to an interest-only plan temporarily, “no questions asked”.
The chancellor met the bosses of HSBC, Santander and Barclays among others, after a 0.5 percentage-point base-rate hike threatened further pain for struggling households.
He stressed that tackling stubbornly high inflation, which is behind the Bank of England’s repeated rate rises, is the “number one priority”.
Earlier, Downing Street doubled down on its pledge not to directly intervene to help mortgage holders struggling with spiralling costs.
Chancellor unveils new measures to help mortgage borrowers
Mortgage-holders will be offered new steps to help them deal with the hike in interest rates that leaves some facing extra payments of thousands of pounds a month, the chancellor has announced.
After a key meeting with lenders, Jeremy Hunt unveiled new measures including the ability to talk to their bank or building society without it affecting their credit score.
Borrowers will also be able to switch to interest-only loans or extend their mortgage, he said.
Three key offers for mortgage-holders
A voluntary agreement with lenders will make it easier to get existing support, and ease the negative impact credit checks can have, according to the chancellor.
The Treasury said the banks had agreed to make sure mortgage-holders are able to:
- change to interest-only payments
- extend the term of their mortgage – and switch back to their original deal within six months
- talk to arrange breaks from payments without any impact on their credit score.
These are all things consumer champion Martin Lewis had been pushing for.
The government also said banks had agreed to a minimum of 12 months before a home is repossessed without consent.
We won’t flinch in tackling inflation, pledges Hunt
Mr Hunt said tackling inflation was his and the prime minister’s “number one priority”.
“To everyone who is worried about the high inflation that we have in this economy at the moment, tackling high inflation is the Prime Minister and my number one priority. We are absolutely committed to supporting the Bank of England to doing what it takes.
“We know the pressure that families are feeling. That’s why we’ve introduced big support packages, around £3,000 for the average household this year and last.
“We will do what it takes and we won’t flinch in our resolve because we know that getting rid of high inflation from our economy is the only way that we can ultimately relieve pressure on family finances and on businesses.”
Three key changes for mortgage-holders
Mr Hunt said he had made some “important” agreements with banks and lenders, following a key meeting.
“There are two groups of people that we are particularly worried about. The first are people who are at real risk of losing their homes because they fall behind in their mortgage payments,” he said.
“The second are people who are having to change their mortgage because their fixed rate comes to an end, and they’re worried about the impact on their family finances of higher mortgage rates.”
He said that banks and mortgage lenders had agreed “three very important things”.
“The first is that absolutely anyone can talk to their bank or their mortgage lender and it will have no impact whatsoever on their credit score. That’s really important. A lot of people worry about that.
“The second is that if you are anxious about the impact on your family finances and you change your mortgage to interest-only or you extend the term of your mortgage and you want to go back to your original mortgage deal, within six months, you can do so, no questions asked. No impact on your credit score.
“That, I think, is going to give people a lot of comfort and stop people worrying about having conversations with their banks when they are worried about their financial situation.
“The final thing is for people who are at risk of losing their home in that extreme situation, the banks and mortgage lenders have a number of things in place. The last thing that they want to do is to repossess a home, but in that extreme situation they have agreed there will be a minimum 12-month period before there’s a repossession without consent.”
Sunak rules out ‘fiscal’ support for mortgage holders
Rishi Sunak is ruling out direct “fiscal intervention” from government to support under-pressure mortgage holders facing spiralling monthly costs, Adam Forrest reports.
While chancellor Jeremy Hunt is encouraging the banks to offer more support to customers, No 10 made clear the Treasury would not be offering any money or loans for those worst-hit by interest rate hikes.
Asked if the government would offer direct support, the PM’s spokesman said: “I think the prime minister was clear yesterday, as was the chancellor, in that we’re not looking to make any fiscal interventions in this space. We think that wouldn’t be appropriate.”
Supermarkets hit back after Sunak warns retailers to price ‘fairly’
Supermarkets regard cutting prices as “very important”, according to a former boss of Asda, after the Prime Minister warned retailers about pricing “responsibly and fairly”.
Andy Clarke, who served as Asda’s chief executive officer between 2010 and 2016, said the big chains were “heavily focused” on competitive pricing as the industry hit back over suggestions it has looked to maintain profit margins by passing on inflated costs to customers.
Full report:
Supermarkets hit back after Sunak warns retailers to price ‘fairly’
The British Retail Consortium said there had been a ‘regular stream of price cuts’ by supermarkets despite profit margins being tight.
‘Absolutely outrageous’ banks are not passing interest savings on while hiking mortgage costs
Martin Lewis has said it seems "absolutely outrageous" that the rates savers are sitting on are lagging behind the rates being charged to borrowers.
The Money Saving Expert founder, who spoke to the chancellor earlier this week, said he had suggested lenders should be stopped from increasing their profits on the back of interest rates going up.
He said: "They’re putting borrowing up, but they’re not putting savings up by the same amount.
"That seems absolutely outrageous to me, because when the banks were struggling in 2007/2008, we, the state, the taxpayer, bailed them out.”
Full report:
Martin Lewis blasts banks for delay in better saving rates as mortgage crisis grows
Savings rates should be put up at least with the same rate as borrowing, Martin Lewis told ITV’s Good Morning Britain
10,000 homes could be repossessed over next 3 years
Some 10,000 houses could be repossessed over the next three years if interest rates hit 6 per cent, a think tank has warned.
The Centre for Economics and Business Research says: “Our ‘high rates’ scenario assumes that the Bank of England meets current market expectations and raises rates as high as 6.25% by early 2024, with the bank rate still standing at 5% by the end of next year.
“Our model shows that this would lead to more than 9,400 additional repossessions between 2023 and 2025 compared to the baseline scenario, implying a total of 61,600 repossessions for the period.”
1.2 million households to become insolvent this year due to higher payments
Some 1.2 million households will become insolvent this year as a direct result of higher mortgage payments, a think tank has warned.
Max Mosley, an economist at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said: “The rise in interest rates to 5 per cent will push millions of households with mortgages towards the brink of insolvency.
“No lender would expect a household to withstand a shock of this magnitude, so the government shouldn’t either.
“Some investment should be done in forbearance agreements, giving households and lenders the ability to create payment plans that work for each other.”
Millions of borrowers facing bills £6,000 higher than 2 years ago
The Bank of England’s decision to hike interest rates to 5 per cent yesterday means millions of borrowers are facing bills £6,000 higher than they were two years ago.
The Times reports that the cumulative effect of recent rate rises means that those not on a fixed rate are now typically paying around £6,300 more annually.
Economists believe the base rate will have to rise to 6 per cent to hit the Bank’s 2 per cent inflation target.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies