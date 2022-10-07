Mother gave birth on sofa with two paracetamol as local hospital was full
‘This baby is actually going to be born at home. This is my worst nightmare’, new mother recalls
A mother says she was forced to give birth at home on her sofa with just paracetamol for pain relief because her nearest hospital maternity ward was full.
Eilish McKinney was told she would need to travel 35 miles from her home in Nassington, Northamptonshire to Leicester Hospital as there were no beds free at Peterborough City Hospital on 20 September.
Ms McKinney, said she thought this was a "joke" and, at that point, she was "trying very hard not to push" after her waters broke.
Speaking of her decision not to make the hour-long journey, she recalled thinking: "This baby is actually going to be born at home. This is my worst nightmare."
Have you been affected by this story? If so email matt.mathers@independent.co.uk
Ms McKinney added: "At that instant, I'd never felt so sick in all my life as that sheer panic goes through you."
With help from partner Tom Blackman, Ms McKenny's son Persy was born safe and well.
"She did this with just two paracetamol," Mr Blackman said.
"That's what I find astonishing - she did it by herself, on the living room sofa because the hospital let us down", Mr Blackman added.
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said it was sorry to hear the birth did not go to plan.
Chief nurse Jo Bennis added: "The safety of babies and parents is an absolute priority for us, and occasionally it is sometimes necessary to ask mothers to use alternative maternity units should ours reach capacity.”
Ms McKinney’s experience comes amid an NHS in crisis, with patients reporting long waits for ambulances and in A&E.
July’s ambulance response times for the most urgent 999 calls were the worst on record, with 152,000 ambulance crew hours lost to delays in June.
In August the Independent reported that some 4,000 patients were estimated to have come to severe harm due to handover delays in June – prompting health leaders to warn that the delays are the biggest safety risk facing the NHS.
That same month, a 90-year-old woman was forced to wait 40 hours for an ambulance, only to be stuck in the vehicle outside of A&E for the night waiting for an available bed.
Steven Syms from St Austwell in Cornwall said the NHS system is “totally broken” as he explained his mother’s distressing ordeal waiting for emergency services following a fall.
Mr Syms said he called 999 for his mother Daphne on a Sunday evening but paramedics did not arrive until the Tuesday afternoon.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies