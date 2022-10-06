Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

As medical professionals, we cannot stay silent on inequality

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 06 October 2022 15:57
Comments
<p>We know from the evidence that poverty and inequality make no sense for society</p>

We know from the evidence that poverty and inequality make no sense for society

(Getty Images)

The indication that Thérèse Coffey is planning to scrap the promised health inequality white paper has already been widely criticised by medical leaders, and is a further indication that the entire government has moved away from its previous plans to level up.

We know from our collective experience as GPs that behind damaging economic policy, there are real people. These people are children with cold damage to their hands in winter due to fuel poverty, they are people with diseases transmitted from rats (leptospirosis) due to overcrowded housing, they are adults drinking themselves to death due to job losses and economic hardship.

We know from the evidence that poverty and inequality make no sense for society. For the young, a childhood of deprivation skews your chances towards a lifetime of ill-health. For working adults, poverty increases the number of years lived with chronic diseases and increases “deaths of despair” such as alcoholism and suicide.  For the elderly, poverty means more loneliness, depression and social isolation.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in