The indication that Thérèse Coffey is planning to scrap the promised health inequality white paper has already been widely criticised by medical leaders, and is a further indication that the entire government has moved away from its previous plans to level up.

We know from our collective experience as GPs that behind damaging economic policy, there are real people. These people are children with cold damage to their hands in winter due to fuel poverty, they are people with diseases transmitted from rats (leptospirosis) due to overcrowded housing, they are adults drinking themselves to death due to job losses and economic hardship.

We know from the evidence that poverty and inequality make no sense for society. For the young, a childhood of deprivation skews your chances towards a lifetime of ill-health. For working adults, poverty increases the number of years lived with chronic diseases and increases “deaths of despair” such as alcoholism and suicide. For the elderly, poverty means more loneliness, depression and social isolation.