M People founder Mike Pickering ‘appalled’ Liz Truss used hit song at Tory conference

M People founder Mike Pickering has been left “appalled” after Liz Truss used his song “Moving On Up” as her introduction music at Conservative Party conference.

“I was completely appalled,” the hitmaker said, revealing he found out what had happened as he was out riding his bike.

“My phone started jumping and I was like ‘something bad has happened’ thinking it was probably a family thing. But it was something far worse, this terrible government and terrible woman using my song.”

