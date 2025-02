Mother of Southport victim praises community in first interview since attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of one of the Southport attack victims has said the town now feels like home, in her first interview since her daughter was murdered.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, was murdered alongside Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and six-year-old Bebe King at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 last year.

Portuguese-born Alex Aguiar, mother of Alice, told the Liverpool Echo the Southport community had been “incredible” in supporting her and her husband Sergio in the aftermath of the attack and the loss of their daughter.

People have been very kind, wanting to help us, we didn't expect that Alex Aguiar

Now, Ms Aguiar said she sees Southport as her home.

“Everyone has been incredible, people who don’t know us and we’re not from here and we’ve got so much help,” she told the Liverpool Echo.

“People have been very kind, wanting to help us, we didn’t expect that.

“We feel at home and we don’t feel like we have to go back.”

In her first media interview since the knife attack, the 34-year-old paid tribute to her daughter, who was said to love dancing, and had started baby ballet when she was 16 months old.

“When she was four, she went to Southport Dance Academy and from then on Heidi (Liddle) was her ballet teacher,” Ms Aguiar told the Liverpool Echo.

“She started doing street dance two years ago in the same dance academy but then she stopped after Heidi went off on maternity leave.

“She was fuming.

On Thursdays she would do cheerleading at the YMCA and the choir in the school every Tuesday Alex Aguiar

“She kept on doing ballet on Saturdays and then she used to street dance.

“On Thursdays she would do cheerleading at the YMCA and the choir in the school every Tuesday.”

Heidi Liddle was one of the two adults, along with class instructor Leanne Lucas, present at the dance class when attacker Axel Rudakubana entered the Hart Space on the small business estate on July 29 2024.

Rudakubana, 18, was jailed for a minimum of 52 years in January for the murders of the three girls, as well as the attempted murder of eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, Ms Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Over the past few months, Ms Aguiar has been focusing her efforts on projects to build a legacy for Alice, which she told the Echo she will be sharing in the coming months.