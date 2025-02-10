The parents of two children murdered in the Southport knife attack last summer have paid tribute to their daughters in their first live television interview.

The parents of six-year-old Bebe King, who wish to remain anonymous, and Jenni and David Stancombe, the parents of seven-year-old Elsie Dot, sat down for an interview with Good Morning Britain, which aired on Monday (10 February).

They told Susanna Reid how they want their children to be remembered.

Elsie’s mother also expressed her support for a public inquiry into the murder.

She said: “It will hold people to account for some of the decisions that they’ve made. And as a result, allowed this to happen. Our girls just need to be safe, our children need to be safer and protected.”