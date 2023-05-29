Two people killed and third fighting for life after Somerset motorbike crash
Avon and Somerset Police called out to road near village Priddy over bank holiday weekend
Two people have been killed and a third airlifted to hospital following a motorcycle crash in Somerset.
The collision took place at around 11.50am on Sunday morning on a B-road near the village of Priddy, according the Avon and Somerset Police.
Two motorcycle riders died at the scene, while a pillion passenger remains in a critical condition after being airlifted to hospital.
The police said that next of kin have been informed, and are receiving support from a specialist family liaison officer.
“Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time”, said Avon and Somerset Police in a statement.
The police are now appealing for witnesses for the crash, which took place on the B3135 Plummers Lane, Priddy, near Wells.
Any information or dashcam footage of the bikes can be sent to the force on 101, quoting reference 5223124562.
Information can also be shared via their online appeals form.
