Swimmer dies during the Swansea Triathlon as onlookers try to save him

A 61-year-old athlete competing at the Swansea Triathlon has died after losing consciousness during the swimming section.

Wales Ambulance Service, St John’s Ambulance, South Wales Police, the swim safety team, and members of the public all attempted to save the man, who died during the opening 750m swim.

A spokesperson from South Wales police said: “We can confirm that a 61-year-old man who was participating in the Swansea Triathlon yesterday died. Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends.”

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) Swansea Triathlon is one of the leading sprint-distance one-day triathlons held in Wales.

Around 1,500 people were expected to take part in Sunday’s event, which includes a 750 metre swim, a 20km bike ride and a 5km run.

It got underway at 8am, and the last athlete was expected to complete the three disciplines by 11am.

In a statement, the Welsh ambulance service said it was called out to a medical emergency in Swansea at about 9.15am on Sunday.

A spokesperson said: “We sent a rapid response vehicle, an emergency ambulance, and the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service. We were also supported by St John Ambulance.”

Triathlon organiser Activity Events Wales said: “It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of an athlete during the swim section of today’s Triathlon.

“Our most sincere condolences go out to the family. We would like to thank the incredible efforts of the swim safety team, St John’s Ambulance, the rapid response team, the police, volunteers and members of the public involved at the scene.”

A spokeswoman for UWTSD added: “The university is sad to hear the news that an individual has passed away during the Swansea Triathlon today.

“As sponsors of the event, we send our deepest condolences to the family and those affected by this tragedy.”

Other tributes were also made, including from fellow triathlete Alan Black, who tweeted: “Very sad to hear about the death of a fellow triathlete in the #swanseatriathlon you never go into a triathlon thinking this is a possible outcome but it sadly happens.”

Mary-Jayne Granville wrote: “So sad sending my condolences to the family and their friends at this difficult time”, while Darren Black wrote: “I’m saddened to hear this terrible news, thoughts are with family and friends of the athlete”.

It is not the first tragedy to hit a sporting event in Swansea in recent years.

Back in June 2019, Wil Sern Ong, 21, collapsed metres from the finish line in the Swansea Half Marathon, later dying in hospital.

Mr Ong was from Malaysia and studying environmental engineering at Swansea University.