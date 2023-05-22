Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:44
Mo Farah reacts to placing eighth in penultimate race of his career
Sir Mo Farah has he and his family were “sucking it all in” after he finished the penultimate race of his career in eighth place.
Britain’s greatest distance runner completed the Great Manchester Run 10K in a time of 29 minutes and 11 seconds on Sunday (21 May).
It was the first time Sir Mo took part in the event since winning it in 2018.
Sir Mo’s latest race comes after he placed ninth in last month’s London Marathon.
He will finish his glittering career with September’s Great North Run.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:13
Trevi Fountain turns black in Rome climate protest
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
00:40
Aerial footage shows extent of devastating floods in northern Italy
06:04
Turkey elections: Will the earthquake response be the end of Erdogan?
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
08:07
UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box
09:10
Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:55
Madeleine McCann: Footage shows dam police believed to begin search at
00:27
Watch: Suella Braverman says ‘nothing untoward happened’ over speeding
01:09
Brawl erupts as Kurdish parliament descends into chaos over elections
00:39
Keir Starmer vows Labour will make the NHS ‘fit for the future’
01:13
Trevi Fountain turns black in Rome climate protest
00:44
Climate activist hangs from Adelaide bridge during XR protest
00:30
Cyclone Mocha hits Bangladesh with winds of 130mph
02:52
Jane Fonda joins climate protest standing against Biden fundraising
00:24
Watch Phillip Schofield’s final sign-off from This Morning
02:23
Watch: Harrison Ford moved to tears at Cannes Indiana Jones premiere
00:54
Andy Rourke joins Johnny Marr on stage in one of his last performances
01:31
Ludacris’s star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame
01:29
Easy budgeting tips to save 30% of your salary
00:19
Moment bright green meteor lights up Australian skies
00:24
Trump supporter gets former president’s signature tattooed on arm
02:59
How to fly to three countries for £50 according to a solo traveller
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09