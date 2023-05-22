Mo Farah reacts to placing eighth in penultimate race of his career

Sir Mo Farah has he and his family were “sucking it all in” after he finished the penultimate race of his career in eighth place.

Britain’s greatest distance runner completed the Great Manchester Run 10K in a time of 29 minutes and 11 seconds on Sunday (21 May).

It was the first time Sir Mo took part in the event since winning it in 2018.

Sir Mo’s latest race comes after he placed ninth in last month’s London Marathon.

He will finish his glittering career with September’s Great North Run.

Sign up for our newsletters.