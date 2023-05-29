Warning as four people drown over Bank Holiday weekend

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least four people – including a teenage boy - have drowned over the Bank Holiday weekend as the UK saw the hottest day of the year so far.

Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick, 15, was found dead in the River Eden in Carlisle on Saturday afternoon, one day after he and three other teenage boys got into trouble in the water.

One of the group, a 14-year-old, was airlifted to hospital on Friday and remains in a critical condition. Another was able to swim to safety, with the other rescued by a member of the public.

Carlisle United FC paid tribute to Mr Kirkpatrick on Sunday afternoon at the play-off final against Stockport County, describing the news as “tragic.”

“The crowd pay their respects on 15 minutes to Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick – thoughts with his family, loved ones and friends – tragic news”, the club’s official account tweeted.

In Swansea, an athlete died while competing in a triathlon. They have not been named.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of an athlete during the swim section of today’s Triathlon. Our most sincere condolences go out to the family”, a Facebook post from Activity Wales Events confirmed.

“We would like to thank the incredible efforts of the swim safety team, St John’s, Ambulance, the rapid response team, the police, volunteers and members of the public involved at the scene.”

Meanwhile, two men in their 20s were pulled from the sea in Devon off the coast of Oddicombe, Torbay. Police were called at around 9am on Saturday amid reports of concern for two people in the water.

One was declared dead at the scene, and the second died after he was taken to Torbay District Hospital. Police have since asked people to be “vigilant” to the “dangers of the coast”, especially as temperatures soar.

“With more people likely to be out near water this Bank Holiday weekend, emergency services are urging everybody to be vigilant to the dangers of the coast and follow water safety advice”, Superintendent Ben Davies stated.

Elsewhere, a BMW was swept out to sea in Cornwall, with the St Agnes Coastguard Search & Rescue Team called to Trevaunance Beach at 8.30am on Sunday.

No injuries were reported, but footage shows the vehicle slightly submerged in the water. The rescue team was able to check that the passengers were out of the vehicle before beginning the recovery process.

Britain recorded the hottest day of the year so far on Sunday, with the mercury reaching 24.4C in Plymouth.

The Met Office expects the sunny weather to continue, with forecasts predicting several days of warm weather from Tuesday onwards.

The incidents came just days after Tyler Wilson, 16, was found in the River Calder in Castleford, West Yorkshire, on Wednesday.

The bodies of an 18-year-old and 19-year-old man were also found by divers at High Eske Nature Reserve, near Tickton, also on Wednesday.