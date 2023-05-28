‘You can’t park there’: Coastguard called to BMW stranded out at sea on Cornish beach

St Agnes Coastguard Search and Rescue were called to a stranded convertible BMW this morning (28 May), after it washed out into the sea.

The E93 soft top was spotted on Trevaunance Beach at around 08:30 BST, with no one in the car.

“The lengths some people will go to to avoid the £3 car park fee!”, one social media user joked.

However, others were displeased at the prospect of ‘resources being wasted’ and demanded the owner pay the bill for the car’s rescue.

