Motorcyclist’s leg amputated after hit and run crash as police hunt driver who fled
A motorbike rider’s left leg had to be amputated below the knee after an alleged hit-and-run in London.
Emergency services were called to Gunnersbury Lane, in Acton, west London at 7.10pm on Sunday.
The motorbike rider, 45, was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital.
Police are appealing for further information about the crash as the car involved, a silver Mercedes Benz saloon, did not stop at the scene.
The car was found a short distance away from the collision and the driver was seen fleeing down an alley between two houses in Lillian Avenue.
The Metropolitan Police is asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.
They are particularly keen for anyone with dash-cam footage, who was in the area near the time and date of the collision.
Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 5843/21MAY
To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
