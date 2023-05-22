Motorcyclist’s leg amputated after hit and run crash as police hunt driver who fled

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A motorbike rider’s left leg had to be amputated below the knee after an alleged hit-and-run in London.

Emergency services were called to Gunnersbury Lane, in Acton, west London at 7.10pm on Sunday.

The motorbike rider, 45, was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for further information about the crash as the car involved, a silver Mercedes Benz saloon, did not stop at the scene.

The car was found a short distance away from the collision and the driver was seen fleeing down an alley between two houses in Lillian Avenue.

The Metropolitan Police is asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

They are particularly keen for anyone with dash-cam footage, who was in the area near the time and date of the collision.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 5843/21MAY

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.